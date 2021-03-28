Diaporama Vivement dimanche : Carton d'audience et grande émotion pour le retour de Michel Drucker

1 / 12
Michel Drucker de retour dans "Vivement dimanche" après des mois de convalescence suite à de lourdes opérations - France 2
Exclusif - Michel Drucker - Enregistrement de l'émission Vivement dimanche au studio Gabriel, presentée par Michel Drucker . Diffusion sur France 2 le 28/03/2021. © Guillaume Gaffiot / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker avec Emmanuel Chaunu, Tom Villa, Eric Antoine, Eric Carrere, Francis Ginibre (Les Chevaliers du Fiel), Olivier De Benoist, Alex Vizorek - Vivement dimanche au studio Gabriel © Guillaume Gaffiot / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker entouré par Chantal Ladesou, Willy Rovelli, Jeanfi Janssens, Viktor Vincent et Emmanuel Chaunu - Enregistrement de l'émisssion Vivement dimanche prochain au studio Gabriel, presentée par Michel Drucker . Diffusion sur France 2 le 28/03/2021. © Guillaume Gaffiot / Bestimage
Michel Drucker fait la couverture du magazine TV Mag
Exclusif - Michel Drucker ( et son chien Izia) - Enregistrement de l'émission Vivement dimanche au studio Gabriel, presentée par Michel Drucker . Diffusion sur France 2 le 28/03/2021. © Guillaume Gaffiot / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker et sa femme Dany Saval - Projections de deux séances exceptionnelles du film "Signé Furax" en hommage à Marc Simenon au cinéma Mac Mahon à Paris le 27 octobre 2019. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage
Michel Drucker - Salon du Livre de Paris 2019 à la Porte de Versailles. Le 16 mars 2019 © Lionel Urman / Bestimage
Exclusif - Michel Drucker au refuge de l'Arche à Château-Gontier à l'occasion du deuxième week-end de la protection animale le 1er mai 2015.