Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Will Smith et Jada Pinkett : Une vidéo gênante du couple refait surface

1 / 16
Will Smith et sa femme Jada.
2 / 16
Will Smith et Jada Pinkett Smith lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars au théâtre Dolby, à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 27 mars 2022.
Will Smith et Jada Pinkett Smith lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars au théâtre Dolby, à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 27 mars 2022.

3 / 16
Will Smith s&#039;est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
Will Smith s'est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
4 / 16
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l&#039;humoriste devant l&#039;assemblée médusée. Une 94e cérémonie d&#039;Oscars agitée. On guettait la consécration de l&#039;adaptation de &quot;La Famille Bélier&quot;, mais la nuit hollywoodienne a aussi été marquée par une scène assez surréaliste entre l&#039;acteur Will Smith et l&#039;humoriste Chris Rock, chargé d&#039;animer la cérémonie à Hollywood. Chris Rock, c&#039;est une star du stand-up aux Etats Unis. Alors quand il arrive sur scène pour remettre l&#039;Oscar du meilleur documentaire, et bien il fait des blagues. Et notamment une sur la femme de Will Smith, assise au premier rang aux côtés de son mari. Une blague sur le crâne rasé de Jada Pinkett Smith, atteinte d&#039;alopécie, une maladie qui lui fait perdre les cheveux. BGUK_2344819 - Los Angeles, CA - Chris Rock gets &amp; x2018;smacked&#039; by Will Smith live on stage at the Oscars. In what may be the most insane moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith&#039;s hair loss. &amp; x201c;Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can&#039;t wait to see it,&amp; x201d; Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. While the King Richard star first laughed about the joke he immediately turned sour. Pinkett Smith looked furious before the censors turned on and muted Rock and Smith&#039;s exchange. Will walked up to the stage, hit Rock, and returned to his seat. The sound was cut but Rock clearly stated: &amp; x201c;Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s out of me!&amp; x201d; Oscar bosses continued to mute the sound as anyone reading his lips could tell that Smith yelled: &amp; x201c;Keep my wife&#039;s name out of your f mouth.&amp; x201d; Rock then told the audience: &amp; x201c;That was the greatest night in the history of television.&amp; x201d; As Oscar-nominated Smith kept on screaming: &amp; x201c;Keep my wife&#039;s name out of your f mouth.&amp; x201d; The Nutty Professor star Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has been vocal about her struggle with hair loss and debuted a shaved head last summer. Also this isn&#039;t the first time Rock has joked about the couple. When he hosted the Oscars in 2016, he said: &amp; x201c;Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna&#039;s panties - I wasn&#039;t invited!&amp; x201d;
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l'humoriste devant l'assemblée médusée. Une 94e cérémonie d'Oscars agitée. On guettait la consécration de l'adaptation de "La Famille Bélier", mais la nuit hollywoodienne a aussi été marquée par une scène assez surréaliste entre l'acteur Will Smith et l'humoriste Chris Rock, chargé d'animer la cérémonie à Hollywood. Chris Rock, c'est une star du stand-up aux Etats Unis. Alors quand il arrive sur scène pour remettre l'Oscar du meilleur documentaire, et bien il fait des blagues. Et notamment une sur la femme de Will Smith, assise au premier rang aux côtés de son mari. Une blague sur le crâne rasé de Jada Pinkett Smith, atteinte d'alopécie, une maladie qui lui fait perdre les cheveux.
BGUK_2344819 - Los Angeles, CA - Chris Rock gets &
x2018;smacked' by Will Smith live on stage at the Oscars. In what may be the most insane moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. &
x201c;Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it,&
x201d; Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. While the King Richard star first laughed about the joke he immediately turned sour. Pinkett Smith looked furious before the censors turned on and muted Rock and Smith's exchange. Will walked up to the stage, hit Rock, and returned to his seat. The sound was cut but Rock clearly stated: &
x201c;Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s out of me!&
x201d; Oscar bosses continued to mute the sound as anyone reading his lips could tell that Smith yelled: &
x201c;Keep my wife's name out of your f mouth.&
x201d; Rock then told the audience: &
x201c;That was the greatest night in the history of television.&
x201d; As Oscar-nominated Smith kept on screaming: &
x201c;Keep my wife's name out of your f mouth.&
x201d; The Nutty Professor star Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has been vocal about her struggle with hair loss and debuted a shaved head last summer. Also this isn't the first time Rock has joked about the couple. When he hosted the Oscars in 2016, he said: &
x201c;Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties - I wasn't invited!&
x201d;
5 / 16
Will Smith s&#039;est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
Will Smith s'est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
6 / 16
WILL SMITH et Jada Pinkett Smith à la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © AMPAS/Zuma Press/Bestimage
WILL SMITH et Jada Pinkett Smith à la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © AMPAS/Zuma Press/Bestimage

7 / 16
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith et Trey Smith au photocall de la soirée &quot;Vanity Fair&quot; lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith et Trey Smith au photocall de la soirée "Vanity Fair" lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage
8 / 16
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith au photocall de la soirée &quot;Vanity Fair&quot; lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022.
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith au photocall de la soirée "Vanity Fair" lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022.

9 / 16
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l&#039;humoriste devant l&#039;assemblée médusée.
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l'humoriste devant l'assemblée médusée.
10 / 16
WILL SMITH et JADA PINKETT SMITH à la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © AMPAS/Zuma Press/Bestimage
WILL SMITH et JADA PINKETT SMITH à la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © AMPAS/Zuma Press/Bestimage

11 / 16
WILL SMITH and wife JADA PINKETT- SMITH au photocall de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © Kevin Sullivan via Zuma Press/Bestimage Celebrities attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles, March 27th, 2022.
WILL SMITH and wife JADA PINKETT- SMITH au photocall de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars à Los Angeles, le 27 mars 2022. © Kevin Sullivan via Zuma Press/Bestimage
Celebrities attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles, March 27th, 2022.
12 / 16
Jason Momoa, Will Smith et sa femme Jada Pinkett Smith lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars au théâtre Dolby, à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 27 mars 2022. Inside the 94th Oscars Dolby, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 3/27/22.
Jason Momoa, Will Smith et sa femme Jada Pinkett Smith lors de la 94ème édition de la cérémonie des Oscars au théâtre Dolby, à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 27 mars 2022.
Inside the 94th Oscars Dolby, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 3/27/22.
13 / 16
Will Smith s&#039;est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
Will Smith s'est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
14 / 16
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l&#039;humoriste devant l&#039;assemblée médusée.
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l'humoriste devant l'assemblée médusée.
15 / 16
Will Smith s&#039;est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
Will Smith s'est montré très gêné face aux questions indiscrètes de sa femme, dans une vidéo de 2019
16 / 16
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l&#039;humoriste devant l&#039;assemblée médusée.
Moment de sidération aux Oscars 2022: Will Smith frappe Chris Rock sur scène le 27 mars 2022. Après une blague de Chris Rock sur Jada Pinkett Smith, la femme de Will Smith, ce dernier est monté sur la scène des Oscars pour gifler l'humoriste devant l'assemblée médusée.
Will Smith
Will Smith
Voir toutes les photos de Will Smith
Voir toutes les vidéos de Will Smith
News essentielles
Anne-Sophie Lapix : Son mari Arthur Sadoun atteint d'une tumeur cancéreuse, il s'exprime
14H40
08 Avr
Anne-Sophie Lapix : Son mari Arthur Sadoun atteint d'une tumeur cancéreuse, il s'exprime
11H16
08 Avr
"Une connerie mais..." : La femme de Richard Berry ne regrette pas vraiment sa gifle à Coline...
17H52
07 Avr
Amel Bent est maman pour la 3e fois : Le sexe du bébé dévoilé, premières photos !
11H31
07 Avr
Bruce Willis apparaît avec sa femme Emma : sortie en amoureux malgré la maladie
08H26
07 Avr
Patrick Poivre d'Arvor devenu un paria : ses contrats annulés, personne ne veut publier "sa vérité"...
06H59
07 Avr
Patrick Poivre d'Arvor en couple : malgré les graves accusations, il a retrouvé l'amour !
18H36
06 Avr
Kourtney Kardashian mariée à Travis Barker : photos de leur union à Vegas dévoilées, sur fond de tequila
14H55
06 Avr
Karine Ferri et Yoann Gourcuff : Ils ont vu les choses en (très) grand pour les 6 ans de leur fils Maël !

Tapez votre recherche :