Meghan Markle en Australie : Nouveau look de princesse réussi au bras d'Harry

Congratulations to 15-year-old Sophia Skarparis, @AustralianGeographic Society's Young Conservationist of the Year, for her determined work to ban plastic bags in New South Wales - this evening The Duchess of Sussex presented Sophia with her Award. Swipe to watch The Duke speak after receiving an Award for outstanding contribution to global conservation on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily, whose @QueensCanopy initiative has now been signed up to by 42 of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth. #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Sydney