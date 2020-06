Emmy Rossum : Révoltée par Urban Outfitters, marque à la politique raciste

View this post on Instagram

Another day, another boho Karen retailer showing their true shades of beige. Last week, @anthropologie posted a Maya Angelou quote in splashy colors as a "call for equality". With any mention of the #BlackLivesMatter movement absent, Angelou's words could be interpreted more along the lines of "All lives matter", lest Anthro offend their primary target audience. In the comment section, oblivious fans clamored for it to be released as a t-shirt or a poster. Also in the comment section- claims of deep discriminatory practices. The code names different retailers have used to profile POC shoppers have come to light in lawsuits over the years-Moschino's "Serena", Zara's "special order", or Versace's "D410" (the merchandise color code they use for black shirts)-but Anthropologie's is maybe the most insidious yet. Comments from multiple employees confirm that stores in California, Chicago, Seattle, NYC and Canada use the code name "Nick" to refer to Black shoppers. Associates report being told to watch Black shoppers, and Black shoppers also commented confirming having been followed while shopping in their stores. Anthropologie followed up with a post of a black square and then some promises of action they'll take. At the same time, more hypocrisy was taking place at the corporate level. While the retailer was posting about committing to diversifying their workforce, they were at the same time asking POC for free labor. On May 26th, Queer Black creator Lydia Okello ( @styleisstyle ) was approached by a producer to potentially partake in Anthro's #sliceofhappy Pride month campaign in exchange for a free outfit. Okello replied with their typical rates and ended up getting trapped in a back and forth volley with no resolution after being told there was no budget for an influencer of their level (22.8k followers). For a campaign aimed to express what happiness means, surely they could've anticipated that no one, especially in a month meant to celebrate them, is happy to work for free. #blacklivesmatter #blm #anthropologie #anthropologiehome #anthro #retail #codename #work #free #influencer #microinfluencer #labor #dietprada