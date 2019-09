Eva Longoria : Maman tendre la journée, icône beauté la nuit

View this post on Instagram

An iconic collab deserves an iconic launch party. Is there a more ideal occasion than Paris Fashion Week to raise a glass to @karllagerfeld? We're honored to celebrate the launch of #KARLxLOREALPARIS in Karl Lagerfeld's Paris offices alongside some of fashion's biggest names. . . . #LOREALPFW #LOrealParis #PFW @liyakebede @thelumagrothe @doutzen