Iskra Lawrence raconte en détail son accouchement à la maison

Been a tad busy trying to figure this mom thing out the most magical and rewarding job but also the hardest... So I'm excited to finally share the best day of our lives and our greatest achievement our home birth story I wasn't sure how much I'd want to share and I actually wasn't even aware how much footage and pics my family got as I was 1. Locked in trying to push 2. So excited to meet bubba and 3. In the most intense pain of my entire life Buttttt after reading so many comments and DMs from you all asking Qs especially with Covid and some of you considering a home birth instead of hospital I really wanted you to have an insight. So I hope you find it enlightening - any more questions drop em in the comments and me or this amazing insta fam I'm sure will help you out! Sending my love to all the mommas to be and those trying - also my prayers and love goes to the infertility warriors . Forever grateful for our incredible midwife Ellie