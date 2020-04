Iskra Lawrence maman : elle dévoile les photos de son bébé miracle

View this post on Instagram

A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents. After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you. Your story is just beginning I can't even imagine the impact you'll have in this world and the dreams you will create. This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day. Thank you @philipapayne you've shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you're my partner and I'm holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby. Love you and love our family unconditionally