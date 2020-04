Kanye West : Enfin milliardaire... mais sa fortune sous-estimée ?

View this post on Instagram

When Forbes last checked in with Kanye West, the mercurial hip-hop superstar-turned-footwear magnate was tiptoeing through a parking lot crop circle comprised of hundreds of pairs of his Yeezy sneakers. "I'm not a numbers guy," he explained ten months ago. "To ask me to somehow translate this to numbers is to ask your grandmother exactly what the recipe of the cake was." There's only one number that West cares about. A billion, as in dollars. And he cares a lot. After months of requests, West shared his financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire-and his fixation on outside validation. in bio.