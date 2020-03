Kate Middleton : Sublime en bleu royal avec les enfants de son association

View this post on Instagram

Happy 25th Birthday @_place2be - here's to many more! The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron since 2013, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the charity's incredible work over the past 25 years. No child or young person should have to face mental health problems alone - and that has been the founding mission of Place2Be, whose teams across the UK have provided mental health services in schools. Speaking at this evening's reception, The Duchess said: "Having visited many of your schools, meeting hundreds of your wonderful staff, children and young people, it is heart-warming to see that the support you provide is so much more than just being there in a time of desperate need". #25yearsofplace2be