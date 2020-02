Maria Bello (NCIS) : L'actrice officialise ses fiançailles avec sa compagne

View this post on Instagram

How beautiful is my wife to be? Yep.I said "Oui" She said "Yes". @dominiquecrenn and i believe that by living as free humans we inspire others to be free. We are free because we live and speak the truth and believe in the divine rights of freedom for others. We value love, in all of it's forms, for each other, the planet and our children. We believe that women are claiming their rightful place at the table and we have chosen to sit at that table to give voice and visibility to other humans who wish to be free. #whateverloveislove je t'aime @dominiquecrenn #incrennible #weareengaged @rodinphotography @gettyentertainment