Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin, Keanu Reeves... : Amoureux au musée, après Halloween

LACMA hosted its ninth annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday, November 2, 2019, honoring artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarn. Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the event brought together more than 800 prominent guests and raised more than $4.6 million, with proceeds supporting LACMA's film initiatives and future exhibitions, acquisitions, and programming. The 2019 Art+Film Gala was made possible through the generous support of @gucci. Swipe through for just a few highlights from the evening. __ In order of appearance: __ Gala honorees Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarn. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA __ Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Gala honoree Betye Saar, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan, LACMA trustee and Art+Film Gala co-chair Eva Chow, and Gala honoree Alfonso Cuarn. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA __ Artist Mark Bradford and model, actor, and businesswoman Naomi Campbell. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com __ Donald Glover honors filmmaker Alfonso Cuarn. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com __ John Legend honors artist Betye Saar. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com __ Billie Eilish introduces 2019 Art+Film Gala performer Anderson .Paak. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA __ Artist and past honoree Catherine Opie and artist Julie Burleigh. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA __ Actor-producer Salma Hayek and Franois-Henri Pinault. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com __ Monique McWilliams and artist Lauren Halsey. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com __ Anderson .Paak performs at the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA