Selling Sunset : Mary Fitzgerald s'est-elle mariée pour l'émission ?

Here is video footage of what you didn't see on Selling Sunset at our wedding ceremony! @nicolekristinla is one of our closest friends, a fellow kick-ass Realtor, my bridesmaid, and yes our wedding officiant...ok, and she's also one of the 3 of Jason's (actual) ex-girlfriends LOL ... Our crew is truly special and obviously when it comes to breakups... VERY mature!! I love this girl beyond words, and am honored that she would get ordained when we asked. This speech might be my favorite part of the wedding! We love you @nicolekristinla #sellingsunset #netflix #weddingspeech #weddingofficiant #bestfriendgoals #relationshipgoals #weddingmoments #neverseen #firstlook #behindthescenes #exclusive #weddingvideos #maryandromain #romainandmary #sellingsunsetwedding