Zendaya, Gwendoline Christie... Les looks surprenants des Critics' Choice Awards

View this post on Instagram

Get a first look at the men's #DiorSummer20 ad campaign by Steven Meisel, starring suits by @MrKimJones and key accessories captured against a life-size eroded sculpture by artist collaborator @DanielArsham based on the time-traveling DeLorean car from "Back to the Future". Steven Meisel DELOREAN and related marks, trade dress, and logos are intellectual property of DeLorean Motor Company and are used under licence.