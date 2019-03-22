Diaporama "C'est une perte terrible !" : Le cast de Sex and the City bouleversé par la mort de Willie Garson

1 / 19 "C'est une perte terrible !" : Le cast de Sex and the City bouleversé par la mort de Willie Garson

2 / 19 Cynthia Nixon rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter..

3 / 19 Willie Garson - The Paley Center for Media Presents "White Collar" à Beverly Hills. Le 6 avril 2010.

4 / 19 Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".

5 / 19 Willie Garson, Kristin Davis, Darren Starr - Tournage de "And Just Like That...", une nouvelle saison de la série "Sex and the City". New York, le 12 juillet 2021.

6 / 19 Exclusif - Kim Cattral et son compagnon Russell Thomas arrivent à l'aéroport de New York (JFK), le 26 février 2020.

7 / 19 Kim Cattrall rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter. Le 21 septembre 2021.

8 / 19 Willie Garson - Première du film "The last mogul" à Los Angeles. Le 23 juin 2005.

9 / 19 Bande-annonce de la nouvelle mini série "And Just Like That" avec les membres du casting original de "Sex and the City" Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon et Kristin Davis. Le 20 septembre 2021.

10 / 19 Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon - Tournage de la série "And Just Like That" à New York, le 20 septembre 2021.

11 / 19 Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".

12 / 19 Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum hope foundation à Las Vegas au Grand Hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.

13 / 19 Matthew Bomer, Bridget Regan, Willie Garson - Tournage de la série "White Collar" (FBI : Duo très spécial) à New York, le 15 août 2013.

14 / 19 Willie Garson et son fils Nathen à la soirée caritative "Benefiting Homeless Youth Services" à Culver City, le 24 septembre 2015.

15 / 19 Willie Garson dans les rues de Park City lors du Festival du Film de Sundance en Utah, le 22 janvier 2017.

16 / 19 Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série "Sex and the city".

17 / 19 Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex and the City" à new York.

18 / 19 Kim Cattrall - Photocall de "FoxUpFront 2019" à New York, le 13 mai 2019.