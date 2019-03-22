Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama "C'est une perte terrible !" : Le cast de Sex and the City bouleversé par la mort de Willie Garson

1 / 19
"C'est une perte terrible !" : Le cast de Sex and the City bouleversé par la mort de Willie Garson
2 / 19
Cynthia Nixon rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter..
Cynthia Nixon rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter..
3 / 19
Willie Garson - The Paley Center for Media Presents &quot;White Collar&quot; à Beverly Hills. Le 6 avril 2010.

Willie Garson - The Paley Center for Media Presents "White Collar" à Beverly Hills. Le 6 avril 2010.

4 / 19
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex in the city&quot;.

Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".

5 / 19
Willie Garson, Kristin Davis, Darren Starr - Tournage de &quot;And Just Like That...&quot;, une nouvelle saison de la série &quot;Sex and the City&quot;. New York, le 12 juillet 2021.
Willie Garson, Kristin Davis, Darren Starr - Tournage de "And Just Like That...", une nouvelle saison de la série "Sex and the City". New York, le 12 juillet 2021.
6 / 19
Exclusif - Kim Cattral et son compagnon Russell Thomas arrivent à l&#039;aéroport de New York (JFK), le 26 février 2020.
Exclusif - Kim Cattral et son compagnon Russell Thomas arrivent à l'aéroport de New York (JFK), le 26 février 2020.
7 / 19
Kim Cattrall rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter. Le 21 septembre 2021.
Kim Cattrall rend hommage à Willie Garson. Twitter. Le 21 septembre 2021.
8 / 19
Willie Garson - Première du film &quot;The last mogul&quot; à Los Angeles. Le 23 juin 2005.

Willie Garson - Première du film "The last mogul" à Los Angeles. Le 23 juin 2005.

9 / 19
Bande-annonce de la nouvelle mini série &quot;And Just Like That&quot; avec les membres du casting original de &quot;Sex and the City&quot; Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon et Kristin Davis. Le 20 septembre 2021.
Bande-annonce de la nouvelle mini série "And Just Like That" avec les membres du casting original de "Sex and the City" Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon et Kristin Davis. Le 20 septembre 2021.
10 / 19
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon - Tournage de la série &quot;And Just Like That&quot; à New York, le 20 septembre 2021.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon - Tournage de la série "And Just Like That" à New York, le 20 septembre 2021.
11 / 19
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex in the city&quot;.
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex in the city".
12 / 19
Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker &quot;Brad Garrett&#039;s Maximum hope foundation à Las Vegas au Grand Hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.

Willie Garson - Tournoi de poker "Brad Garrett's Maximum hope foundation à Las Vegas au Grand Hotel et Casino MGM. Le 22 septembre 2012.

13 / 19
Matthew Bomer, Bridget Regan, Willie Garson - Tournage de la série &quot;White Collar&quot; (FBI : Duo très spécial) à New York, le 15 août 2013.
Matthew Bomer, Bridget Regan, Willie Garson - Tournage de la série "White Collar" (FBI : Duo très spécial) à New York, le 15 août 2013.
14 / 19
Willie Garson et son fils Nathen à la soirée caritative &quot;Benefiting Homeless Youth Services&quot; à Culver City, le 24 septembre 2015.
Willie Garson et son fils Nathen à la soirée caritative "Benefiting Homeless Youth Services" à Culver City, le 24 septembre 2015.
15 / 19
Willie Garson dans les rues de Park City lors du Festival du Film de Sundance en Utah, le 22 janvier 2017.
Willie Garson dans les rues de Park City lors du Festival du Film de Sundance en Utah, le 22 janvier 2017.
16 / 19
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série &quot;Sex and the city&quot;.
Willie Garson jouait Stanford Blatch dans la série "Sex and the city".
17 / 19
Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film &quot;Sex and the City&quot; à new York.

Sarah Jessica Parker et Willie Garson sur le tournage du film "Sex and the City" à new York.

18 / 19
Kim Cattrall - Photocall de &quot;FoxUpFront 2019&quot; à New York, le 13 mai 2019.
Kim Cattrall - Photocall de "FoxUpFront 2019" à New York, le 13 mai 2019.
19 / 19
Cynthia Nixon sur le tournage de la mini-série &quot;And Just Like That&quot; à New York. Le 25 août 2021.
Cynthia Nixon sur le tournage de la mini-série "And Just Like That" à New York. Le 25 août 2021.
Sex and the City
Sex and the City
Voir toutes les photos de Sex and the City
News essentielles
La plus grande peur de M. Pokora ? Oublier un jour ses enfants... Touchantes confidences
22H03
19 Sep
La plus grande peur de M. Pokora ? Oublier un jour ses enfants... Touchantes confidences
20H32
19 Sep
Mike Horn sur sa femme Cathy, décédée : "J'ai été gâté d'avoir eu une femme extraordinaire"
19H12
19 Sep
Disparition de Gabrielle Petito : L'affaire qui défraye la chronique aux États-Unis
18H23
19 Sep
Mort de Jean-Paul Belmondo : Luana Belmondo dévoile un souvenir poignant de l'acteur
14H47
19 Sep
Mort de René Malleville : Cyril Hanouna "dévasté"... La famille Touche pas à mon poste lui rend hommage
14H04
19 Sep
René Malleville : Mort du chroniqueur de Touche pas à mon poste
12H42
19 Sep
Benoît Paire et Julie Bertin en couple : grande première pour les amoureux, en mode tennis
11H01
19 Sep
Adele en couple avec Rich Paul : grande officialisation et première photo à un mariage !

Tapez votre recherche :