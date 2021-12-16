Retour à l'article

Diaporama : "L'aventure continue" : Kylian Mbappé officialise au PSG, énorme fête avec les supporters, les stars savourent

Diaporama "L'aventure continue" : Kylian Mbappé officialise au PSG, énorme fête avec les supporters, les stars savourent
1 / 30
"L'aventure continue" : Kylian Mbappé officialise sa décision, énorme fête avec les supporters !
2 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

3 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

4 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

5 / 30
Rachida Dati, Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Anne Marivin avec son fils Léonard, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Rachida Dati, Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Anne Marivin avec son fils Léonard, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

6 / 30
Nicolas Douchez dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Nicolas Douchez dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

7 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

8 / 30
Omar da Fonseca dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Omar da Fonseca dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

9 / 30
Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

10 / 30
Laure Boulleau dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Laure Boulleau dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

11 / 30
Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

12 / 30
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

13 / 30
Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Anne Marivin avec son fils Léonard, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Jamel Debbouze avec son fils Léon, Anne Marivin avec son fils Léonard, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

14 / 30
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

15 / 30
Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

16 / 30
Bernard Lama, Dominique Rocheteau, Youri Djorkaeff et son père Jean Djorkaeff, David Ginola dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Bernard Lama, Dominique Rocheteau, Youri Djorkaeff et son père Jean Djorkaeff, David Ginola dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

17 / 30
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

18 / 30
Keylor Navas (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Keylor Navas (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

19 / 30
Farid Boulaya (Metz) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Farid Boulaya (Metz) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

20 / 30
Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

21 / 30
Dominique Rocheteau, Jean Djorkaeff, David Ginola dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Dominique Rocheteau, Jean Djorkaeff, David Ginola dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

22 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

23 / 30
Luis Fernandez dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 &quot;PSG - Metz (5-0)&quot; au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.
Luis Fernandez dans les tribunes lors du match de Ligue 1 "PSG - Metz (5-0)" au Parc des Princes, le 21 mai 2022.

24 / 30
But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
But de Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

25 / 30
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Neymar (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Neymar (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

26 / 30
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

27 / 30
Sergio Ramos (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Sergio Ramos (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

28 / 30
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) et son frere Ethan - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) et son frere Ethan - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

29 / 30
Lionel Messi (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Lionel Messi (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

30 / 30
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Neymar (PSG) - Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage
Joie - Emotion - But de Angel Di Maria (PSG) - Neymar (PSG) - Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - Football : Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Metz (5-0) au parc des princes à Paris le 21 mai 2022. © Michael Baucher/Panoramic/Bestimage

