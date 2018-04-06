Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Star Academy
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : "Un gros stress pour Coralie" : Pourquoi la femme de Stromae a été chamboulée par sa présence au MET Gala

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama "Un gros stress pour Coralie" : Pourquoi la femme de Stromae a été chamboulée par sa présence au MET Gala
1 / 11
"Un gros stress pour Coralie" : Pourquoi la femme de Stromae a été chamboulée par sa présence au MET Gala
2 / 11
Stromae au Met Gala, New York
Stromae au Met Gala, New York
3 / 11
Info - Sortie le 4 mars de &quot;Multitude&quot; nouvel album de Stromae - Stromae et sa femme Coralie Barbier ( enceinte) - Le chanteur Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier (styliste) et son frère Luc Junior Tam (directeur artistique) sont venus présenter au Bon Marché la 5 ème collection de vêtements de leur marque Moseart ( label créatif créé par Stromae - de son vrai nom Paul Van Haver - Moseart, anagrame de Stromae, lui-même anagramme de Maestro). Une collection unisexe dont les imprimés s&#039;inspirent de l&#039;art Déco et de l&#039;Art nouveau qui ont façonné Bruxelles où ils vivent. Ils proposent également une ligne dédiée à la maison. Paris le 6 avril 2018 Singer Stromae, wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam present at Bon marché store in Paris their new clothes collection Mosaert - 06/04/2018
Info - Sortie le 4 mars de "Multitude" nouvel album de Stromae - Stromae et sa femme Coralie Barbier ( enceinte) - Le chanteur Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier (styliste) et son frère Luc Junior Tam (directeur artistique) sont venus présenter au Bon Marché la 5 ème collection de vêtements de leur marque Moseart ( label créatif créé par Stromae - de son vrai nom Paul Van Haver - Moseart, anagrame de Stromae, lui-même anagramme de Maestro). Une collection unisexe dont les imprimés s'inspirent de l'art Déco et de l'Art nouveau qui ont façonné Bruxelles où ils vivent. Ils proposent également une ligne dédiée à la maison. Paris le 6 avril 2018
Singer Stromae, wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam present at Bon marché store in Paris their new clothes collection Mosaert - 06/04/2018
4 / 11
Stromae au Met Gala, mai 2022, New York
Stromae au Met Gala, mai 2022, New York
5 / 11
Stromae en concert à l&#039;hippodrome &quot;Snai di San Siro&quot; à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.
Stromae en concert à l'hippodrome "Snai di San Siro" à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.

6 / 11
Info - Sortie le 4 mars de &quot;Multitude&quot; nouvel album de Stromae - Stromae (nouvelle coupe de cheveux) et sa femme Coralie Barbier au défilé &quot;Victoria&#039;s Secret Paris 2016&quot; au Grand Palais à Paris, le 30 novembre 2016. © Denis Guignebourg/Bestimage Celebrities attend &quot;Victoria&#039;s Secret Paris 2016&quot; fashion show held at the Grand Palais in Paris. November 30th, 2016.
Info - Sortie le 4 mars de "Multitude" nouvel album de Stromae - Stromae (nouvelle coupe de cheveux) et sa femme Coralie Barbier au défilé "Victoria's Secret Paris 2016" au Grand Palais à Paris, le 30 novembre 2016. © Denis Guignebourg/Bestimage
Celebrities attend "Victoria's Secret Paris 2016" fashion show held at the Grand Palais in Paris. November 30th, 2016.
7 / 11
Stromae au Met Gala, mai 2022, New York
Stromae au Met Gala, mai 2022, New York
8 / 11
Info - Stromae va être bientôt papa - Le chanteur Stromae (nouvelle coupe de cheveux) et sa femme Coralie Barbier lors du photocall du Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion 2016 au Grand Palais à Paris, France, le 30novembre 2016. © BOV/Bestimage Celes arriving at the pink carpet of the 2016 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France on November 30, 2016. © BOV/Bestimage
Info - Stromae va être bientôt papa - Le chanteur Stromae (nouvelle coupe de cheveux) et sa femme Coralie Barbier lors du photocall du Victoria's Secret Fashion 2016 au Grand Palais à Paris, France, le 30novembre 2016. © BOV/Bestimage
Celes arriving at the pink carpet of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Le Grand Palais in Paris, France on November 30, 2016. © BOV/Bestimage
9 / 11
Stromae en concert à l&#039;hippodrome &quot;Snai di San Siro&quot; à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.
Stromae en concert à l'hippodrome "Snai di San Siro" à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.

10 / 11
Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier ( enceinte) et son frère Luc Junior Tam - Le chanteur Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier (styliste) et son frère Luc Junior Tam (directeur artistique) sont venus présenter au Bon Marché la 5 ème collection de vêtements de leur marque Moseart ( label créatif créé par Stromae - de son vrai nom Paul Van Haver - Moseart, anagrame de Stromae, lui-même anagramme de Maestro). Une collection unisexe dont les imprimés s&#039;inspirent de l&#039;art Déco et de l&#039;Art nouveau qui ont façonné Bruxelles où ils vivent. Ils proposent également une ligne dédiée à la maison. Paris le 6 avril 2018 Singer Stromae, wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam present at Bon marché store in Paris their new clothes collection Mosaert - 06/04/2018
Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier ( enceinte) et son frère Luc Junior Tam - Le chanteur Stromae, sa femme Coralie Barbier (styliste) et son frère Luc Junior Tam (directeur artistique) sont venus présenter au Bon Marché la 5 ème collection de vêtements de leur marque Moseart ( label créatif créé par Stromae - de son vrai nom Paul Van Haver - Moseart, anagrame de Stromae, lui-même anagramme de Maestro). Une collection unisexe dont les imprimés s'inspirent de l'art Déco et de l'Art nouveau qui ont façonné Bruxelles où ils vivent. Ils proposent également une ligne dédiée à la maison. Paris le 6 avril 2018
Singer Stromae, wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam present at Bon marché store in Paris their new clothes collection Mosaert - 06/04/2018
11 / 11
Stromae en concert à l&#039;hippodrome &quot;Snai di San Siro&quot; à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.
Stromae en concert à l'hippodrome "Snai di San Siro" à Milan, le 20 juillet 2022.

Stromae
Voir toutes les photos de Stromae
Voir toutes les vidéos de Stromae
News essentielles
15H14
25 Août
"Elle a refusé" : Ce rejet catégorique de Chiara Mastroianni à Benjamin Biolay lors de leur mariage
09H27
25 Août
Benjamin Biolay témoin du mariage de Julie Gayet avec François Hollande, il raconte
07H20
25 Août
"C'est difficile" : Benjamin Biolay, père privé de sa fille de 3 ans qui vit en Argentine, il veut qu'elle déménage
18H28
24 Août
Cathy Guetta : Nouvelle vie aux Etats-Unis avec les enfants, révélations
07H44
24 Août
Mariage de Jennifer Lopez et Ben Affleck : la chanteuse dévoile ses 3 robes en photos, l'une d'elles très sexy !
15H50
23 Août
"Un incendie dans la chambre du bébé" : Meghan Markle raconte un épisode terrifiant avec Archie
12H26
23 Août
Mort de Sébastien Demorand (MasterChef) : un célèbre ami se remémore sa disparition "violente"
09H18
23 Août
L'amour est dans le pré : Un couple emblématique est fiancé, il "travaille" pour avoir un bébé

Tapez votre recherche :