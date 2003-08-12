Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Agathe Lecaron et Anne Gravoin en beauté pour applaudir Roberto Alagna

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Agathe Lecaron et Anne Gravoin en beauté pour applaudir Roberto Alagna
1 / 37
Agathe Lecaron et Anne Gravoin en beauté pour applaudir Roberto Alagna
2 / 37
Exclusif - Agathe Lecaron - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Agathe Lecaron - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

3 / 37
Exclusif - Anne Gravoin - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Anne Gravoin - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

4 / 37
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois (G), reçoivent des fleurs après leur Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois (G), reçoivent des fleurs après leur Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
5 / 37
Exclusif - La salle du Pavillon Gabriel - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - La salle du Pavillon Gabriel - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
6 / 37
Exclusif - Plamen Roussev et Roberto Alagna (qui a donné un Concert) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Plamen Roussev et Roberto Alagna (qui a donné un Concert) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
7 / 37
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna salut à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna salut à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
8 / 37
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et sa soeur Marinella Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et sa soeur Marinella Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

9 / 37
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois, saluent à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois, saluent à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
10 / 37
Exclusif - Sidney Toledano (PDG de LVMH Fashion Group)(C), sa femme Katia Toledano (2ème G), Marc-Antoine Jamet (Secrétaire Général de LVMH)(D) et sa femme (2ème D) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Sidney Toledano (PDG de LVMH Fashion Group)(C), sa femme Katia Toledano (2ème G), Marc-Antoine Jamet (Secrétaire Général de LVMH)(D) et sa femme (2ème D) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
11 / 37
Exclusif - Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann) et Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l'Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann) et Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l'Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

12 / 37
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
13 / 37
Exclusif - Mme Jacqueline Frydman et son petit fils - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Mme Jacqueline Frydman et son petit fils - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
14 / 37
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
15 / 37
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Concert de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
16 / 37
Exclusif - Agathe Lecaron - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Agathe Lecaron - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

17 / 37
Exclusif - Pierre-Francois Veil (fils de Simone) et sa femme Barbara Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Pierre-Francois Veil (fils de Simone) et sa femme Barbara Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

18 / 37
Exclusif - Répétition de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Répétition de Roberto Alagna - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
19 / 37
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois, salut à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Roberto Alagna et son accompagnatrice, la pianiste Morgane Fauchois, salut à la fin du Concert - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusive - No web en Suisse Belgique Pasteur-Weizmann dinner to benefit scientific research under the auspices of Simone Veil at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on june 1st 222
20 / 37
Exclusif - Francis Kalifat (Président du CRIF) et sa femme Corinne Kalifat - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Francis Kalifat (Président du CRIF) et sa femme Corinne Kalifat - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

21 / 37
Exclusif - Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann), Laurent Dassault et Joëlle Levy - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann), Laurent Dassault et Joëlle Levy - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

22 / 37
Exclusif - Christian Vigouroux (Président du Conseil d'administration de l'Institut Pasteur), Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l'Institut Pasteur) et Pierre-François Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Christian Vigouroux (Président du Conseil d'administration de l'Institut Pasteur), Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l'Institut Pasteur) et Pierre-François Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

23 / 37
Exclusif - Georges-Marc Benamou - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Georges-Marc Benamou - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

24 / 37
Exclusif - Najma Rachidi (Chargée de recherche à l'Institut Pasteur) et Timothy Wai (Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Najma Rachidi (Chargée de recherche à l'Institut Pasteur) et Timothy Wai (Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

25 / 37
Exclusif - Javier Pizarro (Unité de Recherche à l'Institut Pasteur) et Timothy Wai (Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Javier Pizarro (Unité de Recherche à l'Institut Pasteur) et Timothy Wai (Institut Pasteur) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

26 / 37
Exclusif - Plamen Roussev et Princesse Caroline Murat - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Plamen Roussev et Princesse Caroline Murat - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

27 / 37
Exclusif - Sidney Toledano (PDG de LVMH Fashion Group) et sa femme Katia Toledano - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Sidney Toledano (PDG de LVMH Fashion Group) et sa femme Katia Toledano - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

28 / 37
Exclusif - Antoine Turzi, Marinella Alagna, Frédérico Alagna, Princesse Caroline Murat et Laurent Dassault - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Antoine Turzi, Marinella Alagna, Frédérico Alagna, Princesse Caroline Murat et Laurent Dassault - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

29 / 37
Exclusif - Princesse Caroline Murat, Frédérico Alagna, sa soeur Marinella Alagna et Antoine Turzi - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Princesse Caroline Murat, Frédérico Alagna, sa soeur Marinella Alagna et Antoine Turzi - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

30 / 37
Exclusif - Laurent Dassault, Joëlle Levy et Plamen Roussev - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Laurent Dassault, Joëlle Levy et Plamen Roussev - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

31 / 37
Exclusif - David Weizmann (Délégué général du Conseil Pasteur-Weizmann et Directeur général de Weizmann France), Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann) avec Édouard et Alix Cohen - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - David Weizmann (Délégué général du Conseil Pasteur-Weizmann et Directeur général de Weizmann France), Alon Chen (Président de l'Institut Weizmann) avec Édouard et Alix Cohen - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

32 / 37
Exclusif - Édouard et Alix Cohen - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Édouard et Alix Cohen - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

33 / 37
Exclusif - Jonathan Arfi (futur Président du CRIF) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Jonathan Arfi (futur Président du CRIF) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

34 / 37
Exclusif - Mr et Mme Goldberg - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone
Exclusif - Mr et Mme Goldberg - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

35 / 37
Exclusif - David Weizmann (Délégué général du Conseil Pasteur-Weizmann et Directeur général de Weizmann France) et sa femme Mathilde Weizmann - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l&#039;égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - David Weizmann (Délégué général du Conseil Pasteur-Weizmann et Directeur général de Weizmann France) et sa femme Mathilde Weizmann - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

36 / 37
Exclusif - Christian Vigouroux (Président du Conseil d&#039;administration de l&#039;Institut Pasteur), Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l&#039;Institut Pasteur) et Pierre-François Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l&#039;égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Christian Vigouroux (Président du Conseil d'administration de l'Institut Pasteur), Stewart Cole (Directeur général de l'Institut Pasteur) et Pierre-François Veil - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

37 / 37
Exclusif - Frédérico Alagna et Marinella Alagna (frère et la soeur de Roberto Alagna) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l&#039;égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
Exclusif - Frédérico Alagna et Marinella Alagna (frère et la soeur de Roberto Alagna) - Dîner Pasteur-Weizmann au profit des recherches scientifiques sous l'égide de Simone Veil au Pavillon Gabriel - Potel et Chabot à Paris le 1er Juin 2022. © Bertrand Rindoff / Guirec Coadic / Bestimage

