< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Alexandra Lamy et Agathe Auproux se régalent face à Fauve Hautot et JoeyStarr

1 / 31
Alexandra Lamy et Agathe Auproux se régalent face à Fauve Hautot et JoeyStarr
2 / 31
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
3 / 31
Exclusif - Agathe Auproux - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Agathe Auproux - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
4 / 31
Exclusif - JoeyStarr, Aurélie Saada - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - JoeyStarr, Aurélie Saada - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
5 / 31
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa et ses chefs - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa et ses chefs - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
6 / 31
Exclusif - Fauve Hautot - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Fauve Hautot - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
7 / 31
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa et sa femme Andra Toth - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa et sa femme Andra Toth - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
8 / 31
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
9 / 31
Exclusif - Alexandra Lamy, Pascal Elbé et Louise Monot - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Alexandra Lamy, Pascal Elbé et Louise Monot - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
10 / 31
Exclusif - Agathe Auproux - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Agathe Auproux - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
11 / 31
Exclusif - Juliana Herc, Rita Pereira, Olivier Da Costa, Louis Borges, Andra Toth et Rui Ganguinha - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Juliana Herc, Rita Pereira, Olivier Da Costa, Louis Borges, Andra Toth et Rui Ganguinha - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
12 / 31
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
13 / 31
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
14 / 31
Exclusif - Audrey Marnay, Hafsia Herzi - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Audrey Marnay, Hafsia Herzi - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
15 / 31
Exclusif - Le DJ Ted Fee - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Le DJ Ted Fee - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
16 / 31
Exclusif - Pascal Elbé, Olivier Da Costa, JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Elbé, Olivier Da Costa, JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
17 / 31
Exclusif - Grazi Massafera, Ricardo Pereira et sa femme Francisca Pereira - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Grazi Massafera, Ricardo Pereira et sa femme Francisca Pereira - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
18 / 31
Exclusif - Pascal Elbé - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Pascal Elbé - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
19 / 31
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
20 / 31
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Grégory Pourrin, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Grégory Pourrin, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
21 / 31
Exclusif - Bruno Gagliasso et sa femme Giovanna Ewbank - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Bruno Gagliasso et sa femme Giovanna Ewbank - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
22 / 31
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Louise Monot, Alexandra Lamy - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
23 / 31
Exclusif - La physionomiste du restaurant - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - La physionomiste du restaurant - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
24 / 31
Exclusif - JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
25 / 31
Exclusif - Hafsia Herzi - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Hafsia Herzi - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
26 / 31
Exclusif - Grégory Pourrin, JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Grégory Pourrin, JoeyStarr - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
27 / 31
Exclusif - Grazi Massafera - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Grazi Massafera - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
28 / 31
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa, Grégory Pourrin - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Olivier Da Costa, Grégory Pourrin - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
29 / 31
Exclusif - Bruno Gagliasso et sa femme Giovanna Ewbank, Grazi Massafera - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Bruno Gagliasso et sa femme Giovanna Ewbank, Grazi Massafera - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
30 / 31
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Aurélie Saada - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
31 / 31
Exclusif - Audrey Marnay - Inauguration du restaurant &quot;Yakuza&quot; par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l&#039;hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Exclusif - Audrey Marnay - Inauguration du restaurant "Yakuza" par le chef Olivier Da Costa à l'hôtel Vendome à Paris. Le 12 septembre 2021. © Rachid Bellak/Bestimage
Alexandra Lamy
Alexandra Lamy
