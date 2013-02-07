Diaporama Arno atteint d'un cancer du pancréas : ses concerts annulés

1 / 16
Arno atteint d'un cancer du pancréas : ses concerts annulés
Le chanteur Arno en concert au Trianon à Paris. © Jérémy Melloul / Bestimage
Le chanteur Arno en concert au Trianon à Paris. Le chanteur belge Arno a annoncé, ce week-end, être atteint d'un cancer, l'obligeant à reporter treize représentations. © Jérémy Melloul / Bestimage
