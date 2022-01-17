Retour à l'article

Diaporama Catherine Davydzenka (Ici tout commence) "amaigrie et creusée" : l'actrice délestée de plusieurs kilos !

1 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka (Ici tout commence) "amaigrie et creusée" : l'actrice délestée de plusieurs kilos !
2 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Catherine Davydzenka "Ici tout commence" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
3 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série "Ici tout commence" - Instagram
4 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série "Ici tout commence" - Instagram
5 / 13
Nicolas Anselmo et Catherine Davydzenka de &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
Nicolas Anselmo et Catherine Davydzenka de "Ici tout commence" - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
6 / 13
&quot;Ici tout commence&quot; Catherine Davydzenka de &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
"Ici tout commence" Catherine Davydzenka de "Ici tout commence" - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
7 / 13
&quot;Ici tout commence&quot; Catherine Davydzenka de &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
"Ici tout commence" Catherine Davydzenka de "Ici tout commence" - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
8 / 13
Clément Rémiens, Nicolas Anselmo, Catherine Davydzenka, Augustin Galliana et Vanessa Demouy de &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
Clément Rémiens, Nicolas Anselmo, Catherine Davydzenka, Augustin Galliana et Vanessa Demouy de "Ici tout commence" - Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Jean-Marc Lhomer / Bestimage
9 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Catherine Davydzenka "Ici tout commence" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021 © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
10 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka avait perdu beaucoup de poids pour son rôle d&#039;Hortense dans &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; et elle explique avoir récupéré tous ses kilos - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka avait perdu beaucoup de poids pour son rôle d'Hortense dans "Ici tout commence" et elle explique avoir récupéré tous ses kilos - Instagram
11 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série "Ici tout commence" - Instagram
12 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série "Ici tout commence" - Instagram
13 / 13
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série &quot;Ici tout commence&quot; - Instagram
Catherine Davydzenka, actrice dans la série "Ici tout commence" - Instagram
