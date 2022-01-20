Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
NEWSLETTER
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Catherine Deneuve : Première interprétation live sur scène, découvrez les photos !

1 / 22
Catherine Deneuve : Première interprétation live sur scène, découvrez les photos !
2 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

3 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

4 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

5 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

6 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

7 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

8 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

9 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

10 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

11 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

12 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

13 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

14 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

15 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

16 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

17 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

18 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

19 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

20 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

21 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

22 / 22
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album &quot;Unfollow the Rules&quot; , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Voir toutes les photos de Catherine Deneuve
Voir toutes les vidéos de Catherine Deneuve
News essentielles
Yannick (La Villa) en froid avec son ex-femme Mélina : un échange tendu dévoilé (EXCLU)
20H40
01 Avr
Yannick (La Villa) en froid avec son ex-femme Mélina : un échange tendu dévoilé (EXCLU)
20H22
01 Avr
Coline Berry "mytho" ? Détails glauques et révélations, Jeane Manson et Richard Berry l'affrontent au tribunal
19H56
01 Avr
Gérard Darmon et Mathilda May : photos de leur fille Sarah, une sublime femme d'affaires
18H50
01 Avr
Jean Imbert dézingué par la profession : un célèbre critique s'explique après sa charge violente
18H28
01 Avr
"Je m'en fiche des rumeurs" : Marine Le Pen, célibataire et en coloc avec une femme, évoque sa vie intime
19H45
31 Mar
Serge Gainsbourg, son pacte d'amour avec Lise Lévitzky : "Il y avait du sang partout, c'était dégueulasse"
11H53
31 Mar
Laurent Gerra : Mort brutale de son père Jean-Christian...
11H36
31 Mar
"Je dois les avaler en six fois" : Charlotte Valandrey ne "supporte plus" ses traitements...

Tapez votre recherche :