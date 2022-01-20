Diaporama Catherine Deneuve : Première interprétation live sur scène, découvrez les photos !

1 / 22
Catherine Deneuve : Première interprétation live sur scène, découvrez les photos !
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Catherine Deneuve - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Catherine Deneuve (habillée en Céline) pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
Exclusif - Rufus Wainwright, Calogero - En pleine tournée européenne pour son nouvel album "Unfollow the Rules" , le chanteur et pianiste américano-canadien Rufus Wainwright fait monter sur scène Calogero pour un duo lors de son concert au Grand Rex à Paris le 30 mars 2022. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
