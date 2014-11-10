Diaporama Christophe Maé : Son souvenir "terrible" d'un moment atroce avant un concert de Johnny

Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris. Ici avec Michel Drucker. © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé à Vivement Dimanche, octobre 2011.
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé à Vivement Dimanche, octobre 2011.
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage
Johnny Hallyday et Christophe Maé - Enregistrement de l'émission Champs Elysées, au Studio Gabriel à Paris © Guillaume Gaffiot /Bestimage