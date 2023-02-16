Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Cristiano Ronaldo : Georgina Rodriguez lui offre un cadeau absolument hors de prix, il hallucine totalement

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Cristiano Ronaldo : Georgina Rodriguez lui offre un cadeau absolument hors de prix, il hallucine totalement
1 / 16
Cristiano Ronaldo : Georgina Rodriguez lui offre un cadeau absolument hors de prix, il hallucine totalement
2 / 16
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match &quot;Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage
Cristiano Ronaldo - Match "Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage © BestImage, David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Pres
3 / 16
Cristiano Ronaldo découvre son cadeau de Noël. © Instagram, georginagio
4 / 16
Les larmes de Cristiano Ronaldo après la défaite de l&#039;équipe du Portugal face au Maroc (1-0) en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 10 décembre 2022. December 10, 2022, doha, qatar: Al Thumama Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the match between Morocco and Portugal, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Credit Image: © Marcio Machado/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press)
Les larmes de Cristiano Ronaldo après la défaite de l'équipe du Portugal face au Maroc (1-0) en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 10 décembre 2022. December 10, 2022, doha, qatar: Al Thumama Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the match between Morocco and Portugal, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Credit Image: © Marcio Machado/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press) © BestImage
5 / 16
Match de football de quart de finale opposant le Portugal au Maroc lors de la coupe du Monde au stade Education City à Al Rayyan au Qatar, le 10 décembre 2022. © Fotoarena/Panoramic/Bestimage CRISTIANO RONALDO de Portugal durante partida entre Marrocos x Portugal, v?lida pelas quartas de final da Copa do Mundo, realizada no Est?dio Al Thumama em Doha, Catar.
Match de football de quart de finale opposant le Portugal au Maroc lors de la coupe du Monde au stade Education City à Al Rayyan au Qatar, le 10 décembre 2022. © Fotoarena/Panoramic/Bestimage CRISTIANO RONALDO de Portugal durante partida entre Marrocos x Portugal, v?lida pelas quartas de final da Copa do Mundo, realizada no Est?dio Al Thumama em Doha, Catar. © BestImage
6 / 16
CRISTIANO RONALDO au match de football de quart de finale opposant le Portugal au Maroc lors de la coupe du Monde au stade Education City à Al Rayyan au Qatar, le 10 décembre 2022. © Fotoarena/Panoramic/Bestimage
CRISTIANO RONALDO au match de football de quart de finale opposant le Portugal au Maroc lors de la coupe du Monde au stade Education City à Al Rayyan au Qatar, le 10 décembre 2022. © Fotoarena/Panoramic/Bestimage © BestImage
7 / 16
Match &quot;Portugal - Suisse (6-1)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © Florencia Tan Jun/Sport Press Photo via Zuma Press/Bestimage Player of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail, Qatar.
Match "Portugal - Suisse (6-1)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © Florencia Tan Jun/Sport Press Photo via Zuma Press/Bestimage Player of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail, Qatar. © BestImage
8 / 16
Match &quot;Portugal - Suisse (6-1)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © Florencia Tan Jun/Sport Press Photo via Zuma Press/Bestimage Player of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail, Qatar.
Match "Portugal - Suisse (6-1)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © Florencia Tan Jun/Sport Press Photo via Zuma Press/Bestimage Player of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail, Qatar. © BestImage
9 / 16
Match &quot;Portugal - Suisse (6-1)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage December 6, 2022, Doha: Doha, Qatar, 6th December 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha.
Match "Portugal - Suisse (6-1)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage December 6, 2022, Doha: Doha, Qatar, 6th December 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha. © BestImage
10 / 16
Match &quot;Portugal - Suisse (6-1)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage December 6, 2022, Doha: Doha, Qatar, 6th December 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal starts on the bench during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha.
Match "Portugal - Suisse (6-1)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 6 décembre 2022. © David Klein/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Zuma Press/Bestimage December 6, 2022, Doha: Doha, Qatar, 6th December 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal starts on the bench during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha. © BestImage
11 / 16
Cristiano Ronaldo - C.Ronaldo lors du match &quot;Portugal - Corée du Sud&quot; (1-2) lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 2 décembre 2022. C.Ronaldo of Portugal during a match between South Korea and Portugal, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. December 2nd, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo - C.Ronaldo lors du match "Portugal - Corée du Sud" (1-2) lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 2 décembre 2022. C.Ronaldo of Portugal during a match between South Korea and Portugal, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. December 2nd, 2022. © BestImage
12 / 16
Cristiano Ronaldo - C.Ronaldo lors du match &quot;Portugal - Corée du Sud&quot; (1-2) lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 2 décembre 2022. C.Ronaldo of Portugal during a match between South Korea and Portugal, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. December 2nd, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo - C.Ronaldo lors du match "Portugal - Corée du Sud" (1-2) lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022), le 2 décembre 2022. C.Ronaldo of Portugal during a match between South Korea and Portugal, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. December 2nd, 2022. © BestImage
13 / 16
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) - Match &quot;Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 28 novembre 2022. Match &quot;Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)&quot; at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022). November 28th, 2022.
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) - Match "Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 28 novembre 2022. Match "Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)" at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022). November 28th, 2022. © BestImage
14 / 16
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) - Match &quot;Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)&quot; lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 28 novembre 2022. Match &quot;Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)&quot; at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022). November 28th, 2022.
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) - Match "Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)" lors de la Coupe du Monde 2022 au Qatar, le 28 novembre 2022. Match "Portugal - Uruguay (2-0)" at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022). November 28th, 2022. © BestImage
15 / 16
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) lors du match de football du groupe H opposant le Portugal au Ghana lors de la coupe du Monde au stade 974 à Doha au Qatar, le 24 novembre 2022. Le Portugal a gagné 3-2. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022. Portugal won 3-2.
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) lors du match de football du groupe H opposant le Portugal au Ghana lors de la coupe du Monde au stade 974 à Doha au Qatar, le 24 novembre 2022. Le Portugal a gagné 3-2. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022. Portugal won 3-2. © BestImage
16 / 16
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) pendant les hymnes lors du match de football du groupe H opposant le Portugal au Ghana lors de la coupe du Monde au stade 974 à Doha au Qatar, le 24 novembre 2022; © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022
CRISTIANO RONALDO (POR) pendant les hymnes lors du match de football du groupe H opposant le Portugal au Ghana lors de la coupe du Monde au stade 974 à Doha au Qatar, le 24 novembre 2022; © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022 © BestImage
Cristiano Ronaldo
Voir toutes les photos de Cristiano Ronaldo
Voir toutes les vidéos de Cristiano Ronaldo
News essentielles
Bixente Lizarazu et Claire Keim : Cette rare photo de leur fille Uhaina qui a marqué les esprits
09H41
25 Déc
Bixente Lizarazu et Claire Keim : Cette rare photo de leur fille Uhaina qui a marqué les esprits
08H00
25 Déc
Christine Bravo, Jennifer Lopez, Julie Gayet... robes somptueuses, cérémonie bruyante : tous les mariages de 2022 !
16H02
23 Déc
Marion Cotillard et Guillaume Canet réunis sur scène ! Rare apparition pour célébrer un grand showman
11H04
23 Déc
Nathalie Marquay "inconsolable" : son quotidien difficile de veuve dévoilé, premier Noël sans Jean-Pierre Pernaut
13H31
22 Déc
Alexandre et Mathieu (L'amour est dans le pré) séparés : retrouvailles inattendues chez l'agriculteur !
12H05
22 Déc
Estelle Denis et son nouvel amoureux : 700 kilomètres les séparent, révélations sur leur idylle entre deux villes
07H35
22 Déc
Mathilde Seigner vit loin de son mari : les avantages de cette relation atypique à distance, selon elle
12H18
21 Déc
Laura Smet complice avec David Hallyday : déclaration sur Instagram, une unité primordiale loin de Laeticia Hallyday

Tapez votre recherche :