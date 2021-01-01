Retour à l'article

Diaporama Dakar 2022 : Philippe Boutron blessé dans une explosion, "mes jambes sont sauvées"

1 / 12
Dakar 2022 : Philippe Boutron blessé dans une explosion, "mes jambes sont sauvées"
2 / 12
Boutron Philippe lors de l&#039;étape 7 du Dakar 2020 entre Riyadh et Wadi Al-Dawasir en Arabie Saoudite, le 12 janvier 2020. © Eric Vargiolu/Panoramic/Bestimage
Boutron Philippe lors de l'étape 7 du Dakar 2020 entre Riyadh et Wadi Al-Dawasir en Arabie Saoudite, le 12 janvier 2020. © Eric Vargiolu/Panoramic/Bestimage

3 / 12
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 5 Riyadh - Buraydah le 7 janvier 2021 © Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 5 Riyadh - Buraydah le 7 janvier 2021 © Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
4 / 12
Boutron Philippe (fra), Barbet Mayeul (fra)
Boutron Philippe (fra), Barbet Mayeul (fra)
5 / 12
Rallye du Maroc 2021 le 11 octobre 2021. © Julien Delfosse/Panoramic/Bestimage
Rallye du Maroc 2021 le 11 octobre 2021. © Julien Delfosse/Panoramic/Bestimage

6 / 12
Rallye moto du Maroc le 10 octobre 2021. © Panoramic/Bestimage
Rallye moto du Maroc le 10 octobre 2021. © Panoramic/Bestimage

7 / 12
Philippe Boutron. Rallye Paris-Dakar 2021 en Arabie saoudite : 3ème étape - Wadi Al Dawasir à Wadi Al Dawasir le 5 janvier 2021 © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage
Philippe Boutron. Rallye Paris-Dakar 2021 en Arabie saoudite : 3ème étape - Wadi Al Dawasir à Wadi Al Dawasir le 5 janvier 2021 © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage


8 / 12
Dakar 2021. Julien Delfosse / Panoramic / Bestimage
Dakar 2021. Julien Delfosse / Panoramic / Bestimage
9 / 12
Rallye Paris-Dakar 2021 en Arabie saoudite : 3ème étape - Wadi Al Dawasir à Wadi Al Dawasir le 5 janvier 2021 © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage
Rallye Paris-Dakar 2021 en Arabie saoudite : 3ème étape - Wadi Al Dawasir à Wadi Al Dawasir le 5 janvier 2021 © Dppi / Panoramic / Bestimage

10 / 12
Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 6: Al Qaisumah - Ha&#039;il - le 8 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 6: Al Qaisumah - Ha'il - le 8 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
11 / 12
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Dakar dans une explosion - Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 6: Al Qaisumah - Ha&#039;il - le 8 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage -
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Dakar dans une explosion - Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 6: Al Qaisumah - Ha'il - le 8 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage -
12 / 12
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Dakar dans une explosion - Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 8: Sakaka - Neom - le 11 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
Philippe Boutron blessé lors du Dakar dans une explosion - Paris Dakar 2021 en Arabie Saoudite - Etape 8: Sakaka - Neom - le 11 janvier 2021 © DPPI / Panoramic / Bestimage
