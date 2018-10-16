Diaporama : Disparition de Delphine Jubillar : une voisine a enregistré Cédric à son insu, ses propos choc révélés !

7 / 12

"Greenway" between the route de Milhards and the chemin de Drignac, where the excavations are concentrated. Gendarmes blocking access to the wood, between the road to Milhars and the road to Drignac, where the excavations are concentrated. New excavations were undertaken by the gendarmerie and the army for 1 month in the Jubillar case. Disappeared without leaving any clue for more than a year, Delphine Jubillar is searched by investigators, and her husband, imprisoned for 7 months, remains the main suspect. January 18, 2022, Cagnac-les-Mines, France. Photo by Patrick Batard / ABACAPRESS.com