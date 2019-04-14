Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Ingrid Chauvin : Nouvelle coupe canon et total look jean, au côté d'Alexandre Brasseur

1 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin dévoile une nouvelle coupe canon et un total look jean, au côté d'Alexandre Brasseur
2 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin dans la série &quot;Demain nous appartient&quot;, diffusée sur TF1.
Ingrid Chauvin dans la série "Demain nous appartient", diffusée sur TF1.
3 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
4 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
5 / 23
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
6 / 23
Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
7 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
8 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
9 / 23
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac, Ingrid Chauvin, Mayel Elhajaoui, Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
10 / 23
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
11 / 23
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gaccio, Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
12 / 23
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
13 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
14 / 23
Charlotte Gaccio (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gaccio (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
15 / 23
Julie Debazac &quot;Demain nous appartient&quot; - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

Julie Debazac "Demain nous appartient" - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

16 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
17 / 23
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
18 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
19 / 23
Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Julie Debazac (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
20 / 23
Charlotte Gaccio (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Charlotte Gaccio (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
21 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
22 / 23
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Alexandre Brasseur, Ingrid Chauvin (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
23 / 23
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Mayel Elhajaoui (Demain nous appartient) - Photocall lors du Festival de la Fiction de La Rochelle. Le 18 septembre 2021. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage
Ingrid Chauvin
Ingrid Chauvin
Voir toutes les photos de Ingrid Chauvin
Voir toutes les vidéos de Ingrid Chauvin
News essentielles
Mort de René Malleville : Cyril Hanouna
14H47
19 Sep
Mort de René Malleville : Cyril Hanouna "dévasté"... La famille Touche pas à mon poste lui rend hommage
14H04
19 Sep
René Malleville : Mort du chroniqueur de Touche pas à mon poste
12H42
19 Sep
Benoît Paire et Julie Bertin en couple : grande première pour les amoureux, en mode tennis
11H01
19 Sep
Adele en couple avec Rich Paul : grande officialisation et première photo à un mariage !
10H20
19 Sep
"Nous sommes dévastées..." : Laeticia Hallyday, Jade et Joy en deuil, disparition d'un membre du clan
08H03
19 Sep
Karine Le Marchand : Ce fils d'un célèbre acteur dont elle a été la baby-sitter
19H03
18 Sep
Jenifer séparée de Maxim Nucci  : les parents d'Aaron sont-ils toujours en contact ?
14H02
18 Sep
Michel Leeb de retour sur les planches : applaudi par ses 3 enfants, dont sa fille Elsa très enceinte

Tapez votre recherche :