Diaporama Jérôme Cahuzac a voulu en finir : ce que son fils lui a dit qui l'a sauvé

1 / 12
Jérôme Cahuzac est l'invité de David Pujadas sur LCI, s'exprimant 10 ans après le scandale.
2 / 12
L&#039;ancien ministre du Budget Jérôme Cahuzac, condamné en 2016 à trois ans de prison pour fraude fiscale à la sortie de la cour d&#039;appel de Paris le 15 mai 2018.
L'ancien ministre du Budget Jérôme Cahuzac, condamné en 2016 à trois ans de prison pour fraude fiscale à la sortie de la cour d'appel de Paris le 15 mai 2018.
3 / 12
Jérôme Cahuzac - Audition par la commission d&#039;enquête sur l&#039;affaire &quot;Cahuzac&quot; à l&#039;assemblée nationale à Paris, le 23 juillet 2013. Jérôme Cahuzac a affirmé mardi n&#039;avoir &quot;aucun souvenir&quot; d&#039;une réunion le 16 janvier dans le bureau de François Hollande sur un possible compte en Suisse, devant la commission d&#039;enquete parlementaire sur son affaire de fraude fiscale.
Jérôme Cahuzac - Audition par la commission d'enquête sur l'affaire "Cahuzac" à l'assemblée nationale à Paris, le 23 juillet 2013. Jérôme Cahuzac a affirmé mardi n'avoir "aucun souvenir" d'une réunion le 16 janvier dans le bureau de François Hollande sur un possible compte en Suisse, devant la commission d'enquete parlementaire sur son affaire de fraude fiscale.
4 / 12
Archives - conseil des ministres - Jérôme Cahuzac quittant l&#039;Elysée en 2012
Archives - conseil des ministres - Jérôme Cahuzac quittant l'Elysée en 2012
5 / 12
Exclusif - Patricia Ménard (ex-femme de Jérôme Cahuzac) quitte le tribunal dans l&#039;affaire du compte caché à l&#039;étranger de son ex-mari Jérôme Cahuzac à Paris le 8 décembre 2016.
Exclusif - Patricia Ménard (ex-femme de Jérôme Cahuzac) quitte le tribunal dans l'affaire du compte caché à l'étranger de son ex-mari Jérôme Cahuzac à Paris le 8 décembre 2016.
6 / 12
François Hollande et Jérôme Cahuzac à l&#039;Elysée en 2012
François Hollande et Jérôme Cahuzac à l'Elysée en 2012
7 / 12
Exclusif - Patricia Ménard (ex-femme de Jérôme Cahuzac) quitte le tribunal dans l&#039;affaire du compte caché à l&#039;étranger de son ex-mari Jérôme Cahuzac à Paris le 8 décembre 2016.
Exclusif - Patricia Ménard (ex-femme de Jérôme Cahuzac) quitte le tribunal dans l'affaire du compte caché à l'étranger de son ex-mari Jérôme Cahuzac à Paris le 8 décembre 2016.
8 / 12
François Hollande et Jérôme Cahuzac à l&#039;Assemblée nationale en 2008
François Hollande et Jérôme Cahuzac à l'Assemblée nationale en 2008
9 / 12
L&#039;ancien ministre du Budget Jérôme Cahuzac, condamné en 2016 à trois ans de prison pour fraude fiscale à la sortie de la cour d&#039;appel de Paris le 15 mai 2018. Le 8 décembre 2016, Jérôme Cahuzac était condamné à trois ans de prison et cinq ans d&#039;inéligibilité pour &quot;fraude fiscale&quot;, &quot;blanchiment de fraude fiscale&quot; et &quot;omission de déclaration de son patrimoine&quot;. La cour d&#039;appel a rendu son verdict : Jérôme Cahuzac condamné à quatre ans de prison, dont deux avec sursis Former Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac, sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison for tax evasion exits the Paris Court of Appeal on May 15, 2018. On December 8, 2016, Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of ineligibility for &quot;tax evasion&quot;, &quot;laundering of tax evasion&quot; and &quot;omission of declaration of assets&quot;. The Paris Court of Appeal has sentenced him to 4 years of prison, among which 2 years of suspended sentence
L'ancien ministre du Budget Jérôme Cahuzac, condamné en 2016 à trois ans de prison pour fraude fiscale à la sortie de la cour d'appel de Paris le 15 mai 2018. Le 8 décembre 2016, Jérôme Cahuzac était condamné à trois ans de prison et cinq ans d'inéligibilité pour "fraude fiscale", "blanchiment de fraude fiscale" et "omission de déclaration de son patrimoine". La cour d'appel a rendu son verdict : Jérôme Cahuzac condamné à quatre ans de prison, dont deux avec sursis
Former Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac, sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison for tax evasion exits the Paris Court of Appeal on May 15, 2018. On December 8, 2016, Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of ineligibility for "tax evasion", "laundering of tax evasion" and "omission of declaration of assets". The Paris Court of Appeal has sentenced him to 4 years of prison, among which 2 years of suspended sentence
10 / 12
Jerome Cahuzac - Paris le, 20 02 2013 - Seminaire &quot; Strategie et Investissement &quot; avec le president Francois Holande au Palais de l&#039;Elysee
Jerome Cahuzac - Paris le, 20 02 2013 - Seminaire " Strategie et Investissement " avec le president Francois Holande au Palais de l'Elysee
11 / 12
Jérôme Cahuzac quitte le tribunal à l&#039;issue de son procès dans l&#039;affaire de son compte caché à l&#039;étranger à Paris le 8 décembre 2016. L’ancien ministre délégué au Budget a été condamné à trois ans de prison ferme. Jérôme Cahuzac leaves the courthouse of Paris, on december 8, 2016. Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison. Jerome Cahuzac, who resigned in disgrace in 2013 after admitting to having a secret Swiss bank account, faces up to seven years in jail and two million euros (USD 2.2 million) in fines if found guilty of stashing offshore his earnings from a lucrative hair-transplant business he ran with his now ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac). Are also judged in the trial, his ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac)
Jérôme Cahuzac quitte le tribunal à l'issue de son procès dans l'affaire de son compte caché à l'étranger à Paris le 8 décembre 2016. L'ancien ministre délégué au Budget a été condamné à trois ans de prison ferme.
Jérôme Cahuzac leaves the courthouse of Paris, on december 8, 2016. Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison. Jerome Cahuzac, who resigned in disgrace in 2013 after admitting to having a secret Swiss bank account, faces up to seven years in jail and two million euros (USD 2.2 million) in fines if found guilty of stashing offshore his earnings from a lucrative hair-transplant business he ran with his now ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac). Are also judged in the trial, his ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac)
12 / 12
Jérôme Cahuzac quitte le tribunal à l&#039;issue de son procès dans l&#039;affaire de son compte caché à l&#039;étranger à Paris le 8 décembre 2016. L’ancien ministre délégué au Budget a été condamné à trois ans de prison ferme. Jérôme Cahuzac leaves the courthouse of Paris, on december 8, 2016. Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison. Jerome Cahuzac, who resigned in disgrace in 2013 after admitting to having a secret Swiss bank account, faces up to seven years in jail and two million euros (USD 2.2 million) in fines if found guilty of stashing offshore his earnings from a lucrative hair-transplant business he ran with his now ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac). Are also judged in the trial, his ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac)
Jérôme Cahuzac quitte le tribunal à l'issue de son procès dans l'affaire de son compte caché à l'étranger à Paris le 8 décembre 2016. L'ancien ministre délégué au Budget a été condamné à trois ans de prison ferme.
Jérôme Cahuzac leaves the courthouse of Paris, on december 8, 2016. Jérôme Cahuzac was sentenced to three years in prison. Jerome Cahuzac, who resigned in disgrace in 2013 after admitting to having a secret Swiss bank account, faces up to seven years in jail and two million euros (USD 2.2 million) in fines if found guilty of stashing offshore his earnings from a lucrative hair-transplant business he ran with his now ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac). Are also judged in the trial, his ex-wife Patricia Menard (former Cahuzac)
