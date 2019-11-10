Diaporama : Johnny Depp est-il en couple avec son avocate Camille Vasquez ?

1 / 13
Johnny Depp est-il en couple avec son avocate Camille Vasquez ?
2 / 13
Camille Vasquez
3 / 13
Camille Vasquez
4 / 13
Amber Heard arrive au tribunal de Fairfax, Virginie, Etats-Unis
5 / 13
Johnny Depp, lors du procès "Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard" au tribunal de Fairfax
6 / 13
Amber Heard au tribunal de Fairfax le 26 avril 2022.
7 / 13
Johnny Depp arrive au tribunal de Fairfax, Virginie, Etats-Unis, le 21 avril 2022.
8 / 13
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard - People à la 27ème soirée annuelle du Festival du film de Palm Springs au Convention Center.
9 / 13
Johnny Depp et Amber Heard arrivent au tribunal de Fairfax en Virginie
10 / 13
Amber Heard à la sortie du tribunal de Fairfax, le 26 avril 2022.
11 / 13
Johnny Depp au tribunal de Fairfax le 26 avril 2022.
12 / 13
Johnny Depp arrive au tribunal de Fairfax, Virginie, Etats-Unis, le 25 avril 2022.
13 / 13
Johnny Depp arrive au tribunal de Fairfax, Virginie, Etats-Unis, le 21 avril 2022.