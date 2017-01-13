Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Actualité
Exclus
People France
Politique
Interviews
People UK
People US
Tous les thèmes
Cinéma
Johnny Depp
Blake Lively
Tom Cruise
Leïla Bekhti
Carole Bouquet
Gérard Depardieu
Sophie Marceau
Pierre Niney
Juliette Binoche
Emmanuelle Béart
Séries
Demain nous appartient
Ici tout commence
Plus Belle la Vie
Un si grand soleil
TV
Télé Réalité
Familles nombreuses
Koh-Lanta
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Mariés au premier regard
Pékin Express
Top Chef
Les Anges
Les Marseillais
Miss France
TPMP
Musique
Star Academy
The Voice
Eurovision
Céline Dion
Amel Bent
Louane Emera
Vitaa
Slimane
Jenifer
Britney Spears
Lady Gaga
Florent Pagny
Mode
Fashion Week
Défilés
Mannequins
Looks
Beauté des stars
Silhouettes de stars
Royauté
Faits divers
Justice
Police
Insolite
Bons plans
NEWSLETTER

Diaporama : Kate Middleton : Bibi impressionnant et manteau éclatant, la princesse resplendit devant William en uniforme

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Kate Middleton : Bibi impressionnant et manteau éclatant, la princesse resplendit devant William en uniforme
1 / 17
Kate Middleton : Bibi impressionnant et manteau éclatant, la princesse resplendit devant William en uniforme
2 / 17
A l&#039;occasion de Saint David&#039;s Day, Kate Middleton et le prince William ont assisté à une parade militaire dans Windsor. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David.
A l'occasion de Saint David's Day, Kate Middleton et le prince William ont assisté à une parade militaire dans Windsor. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
3 / 17
Un moment obligatoire pour le couple devenu prince et princesse de Galles. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023
Un moment obligatoire pour le couple devenu prince et princesse de Galles. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
4 / 17
La jeune femme avait une tenue éclatante avec son manteau Alexander McQueen. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023
La jeune femme avait une tenue éclatante avec son manteau Alexander McQueen. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
5 / 17
Une petite fille lui a offert des fleurs. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023
Une petite fille lui a offert des fleurs. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
6 / 17
Le fils aîné du roi Charles avait choisi un uniforme militaire et a passé en revue les troupes. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023
Le fils aîné du roi Charles avait choisi un uniforme militaire et a passé en revue les troupes. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
7 / 17
Le couple est devenu prince et princesse de Galles en 2022. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023
Le couple est devenu prince et princesse de Galles en 2022. Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 © BestImage, Backgrid UK/ Bestimage
8 / 17
Le prince William de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Prince William
Le prince William de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Prince William © BestImage
9 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
10 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
11 / 17
Le prince William de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Prince William
Le prince William de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Prince William © BestImage
12 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
13 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
14 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
15 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
16 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
17 / 17
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au &quot;1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks &quot;à Windsor, à l&#039;occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales
Kate Catherine Middleton, princesse de Galles, en visite au "1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks "à Windsor, à l'occasion de la Saint-David. Le 1er mars 2023 BGUK_2581716 - Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince William and Catherine - Kate Middleton visit the Welsh Guards at the Combermere Barracks, Windsor, UK. The Royal Highnesses visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade. This will be the first time The Prince has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment. Pictured: Catherine - Kate Middleton - Princess of Wales © BestImage
Kate Middleton
Voir toutes les photos de Kate Middleton
Voir toutes les vidéos de Kate Middleton
News essentielles
Frédérique (L'amour est dans le pré) agressée au Salon de l'agriculture : une scène surréaliste !
13H17
01 Mar
Frédérique (L'amour est dans le pré) agressée au Salon de l'agriculture : une scène surréaliste !
10H05
01 Mar
"Sex-shops dévalisés", "partouzes"... : Un proche de Pierre Palmade décrit leurs "soirées chemsex"
13H07
28 Fév
Pierre Palmade, ses déclarations aux enquêteurs révélées : 3 jours sous drogue sans dormir, ce qu'il s'est passé dans sa voiture
20H48
27 Fév
Michel Drucker, des nouvelles rassurantes : après 3 semaines à l'hôpital, l'animateur est rentré chez lui
20H26
27 Fév
Le joueur du PSG Achraf Hakimi visé par une enquête pour viol, la victime présumée n'a pas souhaité porter plainte
16H28
26 Fév
Pierre Palmade victime d'un AVC : sortie de soins intensifs, bracelet électronique coupé... les dernières informations
00H23
26 Fév
Pierre Palmade victime d'un AVC : ce que l'on sait de son état de santé
11H50
25 Fév
Vanessa Demouy officialise en photo avec son compagnon, l'amour retrouvé après les infidélités de Philippe Lellouche

Tapez votre recherche :