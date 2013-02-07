Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker : La passion aux VMAs 2021, face aux torrides Charli XCX et Ashanti

1 / 41
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker : La passion aux VMA 2021, face aux torrides Charli XCX et Ashanti
2 / 41
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York.
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York.
3 / 41
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
4 / 41
Megan Fox, habillée d&#039;une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Megan Fox, habillée d'une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
5 / 41
Ashanti assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Ashanti assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
6 / 41
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
7 / 41
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
8 / 41
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
9 / 41
Tinashe assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Tinashe assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
10 / 41
Madison Beer assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Madison Beer assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
11 / 41
Winnie Harlow assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Winnie Harlow assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
12 / 41
Doja Cat assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Doja Cat assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
13 / 41
Normani assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Normani assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
14 / 41
Paris Hilton assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Paris Hilton assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
15 / 41
Chloe et Halle Bailey assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Chloe et Halle Bailey assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
16 / 41
Rita Ora assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Rita Ora assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
17 / 41
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Charlie XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
18 / 41
Ciara assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Ciara assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
19 / 41
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian et Travis Barker assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
20 / 41
Megan Fox assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Megan Fox assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
21 / 41
Machine Gun Kelly et Megan Fox assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Machine Gun Kelly et Megan Fox assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
22 / 41
Ashanti assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Ashanti assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
23 / 41
Charli XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Charli XCX assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
24 / 41
Megan Fox, habillée d&#039;une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Megan Fox, habillée d'une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
25 / 41
Nick Cannon et Ashanti assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Nick Cannon et Ashanti assistent aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
26 / 41
Saweetie assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Saweetie assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
27 / 41
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York City, NY, USA. Photo by OConnor-Arroyo/AFF/ABACAPRESS.COM
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York City, NY, USA. Photo by OConnor-Arroyo/AFF/ABACAPRESS.COM
28 / 41
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York City, NY, USA. Photo by OConnor-Arroyo/AFF/ABACAPRESS.COM
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York City, NY, USA. Photo by OConnor-Arroyo/AFF/ABACAPRESS.COM
29 / 41
Megan Fox, habillée d&#039;une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
Megan Fox, habillée d'une robe Mugler (collection printemps-été 2021), assiste aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 au Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York, le 12 septembre 2021.
30 / 41
Ed Sheeran et Maisie Peters aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Ed Sheeran et Maisie Peters aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
31 / 41
Shawn Mendes aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Shawn Mendes aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
32 / 41
Lil Nas X aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Lil Nas X aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
33 / 41
Kacey Musgraves aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Kacey Musgraves aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
34 / 41
Avril Lavigne et son compagnon Mod Sun aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Avril Lavigne et son compagnon Mod Sun aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
35 / 41
Avril Lavigne et son compagnon Mod Sun aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Avril Lavigne et son compagnon Mod Sun aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
36 / 41
Avril Lavigne aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Avril Lavigne aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
37 / 41
Shay Mitchell aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Shay Mitchell aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
38 / 41
Camilla Cabello aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Camilla Cabello aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
39 / 41
Olivia Rodrigo aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
40 / 41
Travis Scott aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Travis Scott aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
41 / 41
Alicia Keys aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
Alicia Keys aux MTV Video Music Awards à New York le 12 septembre 2021.
News essentielles
Jeanfi Janssens : Perte de connaissance et sang sur le crâne, il donne des nouvelles
10H39
13 Sep
Jeanfi Janssens : Perte de connaissance et sang sur le crâne, il donne des nouvelles
09H42
13 Sep
Laeticia Hallyday va-t-elle épouser Jalil Lespert ? "J'ai entendu parler de mariage..."
07H49
13 Sep
Mort de Jean-Paul Belmondo : sa fille Florence dévoile une photo exclusive de l'acteur
07H02
13 Sep
Amélie Nothomb consommatrice de drogues ? "J'ai essayé les substances illégales"
23H37
12 Sep
Prince Charles : Cette somme folle qu'il va devoir rendre de sa poche
23H11
12 Sep
Vanessa Paradis : Une mésentente avec Serge Gainsbourg ? Elle met enfin les choses au clair
21H01
12 Sep
Ariel Winter (Modern Family) métamorphosée : l'actrice s'affiche sexy sur Instagram
20H09
12 Sep
Hommage national à Jean-Paul Belmondo : "Je ne sais pas si ça lui aurait plu...", une ex partenaire réagit

Tapez votre recherche :