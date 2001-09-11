Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Kylie Jenner : Robe en dentelle, lingerie apparente et mitaines... elle ose un incroyable look !

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Kylie Jenner : Robe en dentelle, lingerie apparente et mitaines... elle ose un incroyable look !
1 / 26
Kylie Jenner : Robe en dentelle, lingerie apparente et mitaines... elle ose un incroyable look !
2 / 26
Kylie Jenner : Robe en dentelle, lingerie apparente et mitaines... elle ose un incroyable look !
3 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
4 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
5 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
6 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.

© Purepeople BestImage
7 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage
8 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
9 / 26
Imran Amed, Kylie Jenner et Casey Cadwallader au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Imran Amed, Kylie Jenner et Casey Cadwallader au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
10 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage
11 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage
12 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage
13 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour le soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage
14 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
15 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
16 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
17 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
18 / 26
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Kylie Jenner au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage

© Purepeople BestImage, © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
19 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.

© Purepeople BestImage
20 / 26
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.
Kylie Jenner arrive pour des essayages chez Balenciaga lors de la Fashion Week de Paris, France, le 1er octobre 2022. Kylie porte une robe moulante blanche et des talons bleu.

© Purepeople BestImage
21 / 26
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
22 / 26
Jared Leto au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Jared Leto au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
23 / 26
Jaden Smith au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Jaden Smith au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
24 / 26
Ellie Goulding et guest au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ellie Goulding et guest au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
25 / 26
Karlie Kloss au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Karlie Kloss au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
26 / 26
Georgia May Jagger au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l&#039;hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Georgia May Jagger au photocall de la soirée BoF 500 du magazine The Business of Fashion à l'hôtel Shangri-La lors de la Fashion Week de Paris (PFW), France, le 1er octobre 2022. © Veeren-Clovis/Bestimage
Celebs attend the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Purepeople BestImage
Kylie Jenner
