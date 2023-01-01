Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Laetitia Casta en total look cuir et collants résille, Tina Kunakey en robe très sage pour Calzedonia

< Retour vers l'article
Diaporama Laetitia Casta en total look cuir et collants résille, Tina Kunakey en robe très sage pour Calzedonia
1 / 57
Laetitia Casta en total look cuir et collants résille, Tina Kunakey en robe très sage pour Calzedonia
2 / 57
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
3 / 57
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
4 / 57
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
5 / 57
Rossy de Palma - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Rossy de Palma - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
6 / 57
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
7 / 57
Sandro Veronesi, Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sandro Veronesi, Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
8 / 57
Carla Ginola - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Carla Ginola - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
9 / 57
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
10 / 57
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf), Iris Mittenaere - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf), Iris Mittenaere - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
11 / 57
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
12 / 57
Estelle Lefébure et sa fille Emma Smet - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Estelle Lefébure et sa fille Emma Smet - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
13 / 57
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
14 / 57
Catherine Davydzenka - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Catherine Davydzenka - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
15 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
16 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
17 / 57
Anna Dello Russo - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Anna Dello Russo - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
18 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
19 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
20 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
21 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
22 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
23 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
24 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
25 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
26 / 57
Camélia Jordana - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Camélia Jordana - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
27 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
28 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
29 / 57
Anja Winkelmann, Camille Pidoux - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Anja Winkelmann, Camille Pidoux - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
30 / 57
Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
31 / 57
Sandro Veronesi, fondateur de Calzedonia - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sandro Veronesi, fondateur de Calzedonia - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
32 / 57
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
33 / 57
Sara Sampaio - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Sampaio - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
34 / 57
Léna Situations - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Léna Situations - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
35 / 57
Sara Carbonero, Rossy de Palma, Paula Echevarría, Hiba Abouk - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Carbonero, Rossy de Palma, Paula Echevarría, Hiba Abouk - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
36 / 57
Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
37 / 57
Rossy de Palma, Hiba Abouk - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Rossy de Palma, Hiba Abouk - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
38 / 57
Estelle Lefébure - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Estelle Lefébure - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
39 / 57
Emma Smet - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Emma Smet - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
40 / 57
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
41 / 57
Chiara Ferragni, Sandro Veronesi - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Chiara Ferragni, Sandro Veronesi - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
42 / 57
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
43 / 57
Cindy Bruna - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Cindy Bruna - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
44 / 57
Cindy Bruna - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Cindy Bruna - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
45 / 57
Sara Carbonero, Rossy de Palma, Paula Echevarría - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Carbonero, Rossy de Palma, Paula Echevarría - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
46 / 57
Sara Sampaio - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Sampaio - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26
47 / 57
Sara Sampaio, Sandro Veronesi - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Sampaio, Sandro Veronesi - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
48 / 57
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Chiara Ferragni - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
49 / 57
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
50 / 57
Sara Carbonero - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sara Carbonero - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
51 / 57
Sandro Veronesi, Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sandro Veronesi, Tina Kunakey - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
52 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
53 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
54 / 57
Emma Smet, Sandro Veronesi et Estelle Lefébure - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Emma Smet, Sandro Veronesi et Estelle Lefébure - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
55 / 57
Cindy Bruna, Sandro Veronesi et Rossy de Palma - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Cindy Bruna, Sandro Veronesi et Rossy de Palma - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
56 / 57
Sandro Veronesi, Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Sandro Veronesi, Laetitia Casta - Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
57 / 57
Soirée Calzedonia &quot;Calzedomania&quot; au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage
Soirée Calzedonia "Calzedomania" au Palais Brongniart à Paris, pendant la Fashion Week femme printemps/été 2023. Le 26 septembre 2022. © Rachid Bellak / Bestimage © Purepeople BestImage, Rachid Bellak
