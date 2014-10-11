Diaporama PSG-Strasbourg : Benjamin Castaldi avec sa sublime belle-fille, Teddy Riner avec sa compagne

1 / 26
PSG-Strasbourg : Benjamin Castaldi avec sa sublime belle-fille, Teddy Riner avec sa compagne
2 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
3 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
4 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
5 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
6 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
7 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
8 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
9 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
10 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi avec sa belle fille Louise - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
11 / 26
Teddy Riner - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
12 / 26
Pierre Ménès - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
13 / 26
Tarek Boudali, Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
14 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
15 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 02 ACHRAF HAKIMI (PSG) - 50 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG) - 18 GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
16 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
17 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
18 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka (Stan) et une amie - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
19 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
20 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
21 / 26
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
22 / 26
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
23 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
24 / 26
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
25 / 26
ILLUSTRATION - SUPPORTERS - DRAPEAUX - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
26 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage