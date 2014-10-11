Retour à l'article

Retour à l'article
Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Koh-Lanta
Pékin Express
Mariés au premier regard
Télé Réalité
Danse avec les Stars
L'Amour est dans le pré
Les Anges
Demain nous appartient
Plus Belle la Vie
Les Marseillais
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews
< Retour vers l'article

Diaporama PSG-Strasbourg : Benjamin Castaldi avec sa sublime belle-fille, Teddy Riner avec sa compagne

1 / 26
PSG-Strasbourg : Benjamin Castaldi avec sa sublime belle-fille, Teddy Riner avec sa compagne
2 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

3 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

4 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

5 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

6 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

7 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

8 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Benjamin Castaldi et sa belle fille Louise - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

9 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

10 / 26
Benjamin Castaldi avec sa belle fille Louise - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Benjamin Castaldi avec sa belle fille Louise - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

11 / 26
Teddy Riner - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Teddy Riner - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

12 / 26
Pierre Ménès - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Ménès - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

13 / 26
Tarek Boudali, Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Tarek Boudali, Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

14 / 26
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Teddy Riner et sa compagne Luthna Plocus - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

15 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 02 ACHRAF HAKIMI (PSG) - 50 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG) - 18 GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 02 ACHRAF HAKIMI (PSG) - 50 GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (PSG) - 18 GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

16 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

17 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

18 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka (Stan) et une amie - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
Stanislas Wawrinka (Stan) et une amie - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

19 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

20 / 26
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Stanislas Wawrinka et une amie - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

21 / 26
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

22 / 26
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Pierre Ménès - People dans les tribunes - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

23 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

24 / 26
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage
Presentation de Lionel Leo Messi ( 30 - PSG ) - - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / Bestimage

25 / 26
ILLUSTRATION - SUPPORTERS - DRAPEAUX - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
ILLUSTRATION - SUPPORTERS - DRAPEAUX - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

26 / 26
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage
CEREMONIE - HOMMAGE - PRESENTATION DES NOUVELLES RECRUES DU PSG - 30 LIONEL LEO MESSI (PSG) - 04 SERGIO RAMOS (PSG) - Présentation des joueurs - Match de football en ligue 1 Uber Eats : Le PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) remporte la victoire 4-2 contre Strasbourg au Parc des Princes le 14 août 2021. Pas de jauge pour ce match, le Parc des Princes est rempli au maximum de sa capacité, une première depuis 18 mois. © Philippe Lecoeur / Panoramic / Bestimage

Benjamin Castaldi
Benjamin Castaldi
Voir toutes les photos de Benjamin Castaldi
Voir toutes les vidéos de Benjamin Castaldi
News essentielles
Julie Depardieu et Philippe Katerine fous amoureux : câlins et baisers tendres, en coulisses d'un concert
19H33
14 Août
Julie Depardieu et Philippe Katerine fous amoureux : câlins et baisers tendres, en coulisses d'un concert
16H28
14 Août
Carl Philip et Sofia de Suède : Baptême émouvant pour leur fils Julian, la famille en fête !
12H25
14 Août
François Hollande et Julie Gayet en famille : l'ex-président avec sa petite-fille en Corrèze
11H10
14 Août
Lucile (L'amour est dans le pré) enceinte de Jérôme : le sexe de leur bébé révélé ? Confidences...
09H55
14 Août
Charlene de Monaco opérée durant 4 heures : Albert de Monaco donne les premières nouvelles
14H27
13 Août
Charlene de Monaco enfin opérée en Afrique du Sud : les détails de sa lourde intervention
07H45
13 Août
Britney Spears enfin libérée de la tutelle de son père ! Annonce inattendue de Jamie Spears
07H26
13 Août
Nabilla taclée après une sortie décriée en famille : agacée, elle répond à Hugo Clément !

Tapez votre recherche :