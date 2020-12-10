Diaporama Rihanna : Sa statue de cire relookée pour Noël, le résultat fait bien rire... "C'est Rhiana !"

1 / 18 Rihanna : Une nouvelle statue de cire ratée... "C'est Rhiana !"

2 / 18 Rihanna dans la campagne de promotion de sa nouvelle collection de lingerie "Fluff It Up" de sa marque "Savage x Fenty".

3 / 18 L'ancienne poupée de cire de Rihanna datant d'août 2001 au musée Madame Tussaud de Londres.

4 / 18 Rihanna montre ses fesses à travers son pyjama troué sur Instagram. Los Angeles, le 28 novembre 2021.

5 / 18 Rihanna se met en scène pour Savage X Fenty dans le clip And If You Didn't Know, Now You Know

6 / 18 Rihanna se met en scène pour Savage X Fenty dans le clip And If You Didn't Know, Now You Know

7 / 18 Rihanna donne des conseils beauté avec les produits de sa marque de cosmétiques Fenty dans un tutoriel. Los Angeles. Le 24 novembre 2021.

8 / 18 Rihanna donne des conseils beauté avec les produits de sa marque de cosmétiques Fenty dans un tutoriel. Los Angeles. Le 24 novembre 2021.

9 / 18 Rihanna dans la campagne de promotion de sa nouvelle collection de lingerie "Fluff It Up" de sa marque "Savage x Fenty"

10 / 18 Rihanna montre ses fesses à travers son pyjama troué sur Instagram. Los Angeles, le 28 novembre 2021.

11 / 18 Collection Noël Savage X Fenty par Rihanna "Dites-leur que vous êtes sur la liste des méchants sans me dire que vous êtes sur la liste des méchants"

Savage X Fenty by Rihanna - Christmas collection. 'Tell 'em u on the naughty list w/out tellin' 'em u on the naughty list'

12 / 18 Collection Noël Savage X Fenty par Rihanna "Dites-leur que vous êtes sur la liste des méchants sans me dire que vous êtes sur la liste des méchants"

Savage X Fenty by Rihanna - Christmas collection. 'Tell 'em u on the naughty list w/out tellin' 'em u on the naughty list'

13 / 18 Rihanna - Les célébrités dans une vidéo félicitant Jay-Z pour son introduction dans le Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. New York, le 21 novembre 2021.

14 / 18 Exclusif - Rihanna et son compagnon ASAP Rocky vont dîner au restaurant "Giorgio Baldi" à Los Angeles, le 7 novembre 2021.

15 / 18 Exclusif - Rihanna va dîner à New York avant de s'envoler pour Los Angeles, dans la soirée du 4 novembre 2021.

16 / 18 Rihanna a choisi un manteau et des gants verts flashy pour aller dîner à New York le 3 novembre 2021.

17 / 18 Exclusif - Rihanna va dîner au restaurant "Giorgio Baldi" à Los Angeles, le 26 octobre 2021.

