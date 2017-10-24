Diaporama Scarlett Johansson à nouveau maman ! L'actrice a donné naissance à son 2e enfant

1 / 10
Scarlett Johansson à nouveau maman ! L'actrice a donné naissance à son 2e enfant
Scarlett Johansson et son mari Colin Jost - Photocall de la 77ème cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards au Beverly Hilton Hotel à Los Angeles.
Scarlett Johansson à la conférence de presse de "Jojo Rabbit" et de "Marriage Story" à l'hôtel Four Seasons de Beverly Hills. Los Angeles, le 25 octobre 2019.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost au 70ème Primetime Emmy Awards au théâtre Microsoft à Los Angeles, le 17 septembre 2018
Info - Scarlett Johansson est enceinte - Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost lors du photocall des arrivées de la 92ème cérémonie des Oscars 2020 au Hollywood and Highland à Los Angeles, Californie, Etats-Unis, le 9 février 2020.
Info - Scarlett Johansson est enceinte - Scarlett Johansson à la conférence de presse de "Jojo Rabbit" à l'hôtel Four Seasons de Beverly Hills. Los Angeles, le 13 octobre 2019.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost - Avant-première du film "Avengers : Endgame" à Los Angeles, le 22 avril 2019.
Scarlett Johansson au photocall de la 11ème édition des "Annual Governors Awards" au Hollywood & Highland Center à Los Angeles, le 27 octobre 2019.
Scarlett Johansson et son compagnon Colin Jost au photocall de la soirée "2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala" à New York, le 15 novembre 2018.
Info - Scarlett Johansson est enceinte - Scarlett Johansson et son fiancé Colin Jost - 26ème cérémonie annuelle des "Screen Actors Guild Awards" ("SAG Awards") au "Shrine Auditorium" à Los Angeles, le 19 janvier 2020.
