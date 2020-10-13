Diaporama : Sophie Thalmann rayonnante au naturel, la discrète Yael Naim en charmante compagnie avec un beau brun

1 / 31
Sophie Thalmann rayonnante au naturel, la discrète Yael Naim en charmante compagnie avec un beau brun
2 / 31
Il vient de passer trois soirées d'exception en compagnie du public. Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
3 / 31
Les 10, 11 et 12 mars 2023, Michael Grégorio a régalé les spectateurs de la Seine Musicale avec son spectacle L'Odyssée de la voix. Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
4 / 31
Il a exploré la voix dans toute sa diversité, de la variété au rap, du rock à la musique classique. Exclusif - Marina Hands, Michaël Gregorio et Yael Naïm - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
5 / 31
Mais à trop tirer sur la corde, cette voix parfois se brise. Exclusif - Yael Naïm et son frère Eyal Naïm- Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
6 / 31
Il a effectivement failli ne pas pouvoir monter sur scène. Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
7 / 31
Il y a quelques mois, il avouait avoir été victime d'un accident qui avait nécessité de longs mois de soins et de récupération et une opération.. Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
8 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio et Benjamin Siksou - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
9 / 31
Exclusif - Tristan Lopin, Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
10 / 31
Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann, Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
11 / 31
Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann, Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
12 / 31
Exclusif - Yael Naïm et son frère Eyal Naïm - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
13 / 31
Exclusif - Marina Hands et Yael Naïm - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
14 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio et Benjamin Siksou - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
15 / 31
Exclusif - Gilbert Rozon - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
16 / 31
Exclusif - Sophie Thalmann - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
17 / 31
Exclusif - Marina Hands - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
18 / 31
Exclusif - Marina Hands - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
19 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
20 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
21 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
22 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
23 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
24 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
25 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
26 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
27 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
28 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
29 / 31
Exclusif - Michaël Gregorio - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
30 / 31
Exclusif - Marina Hands, Michaël Gregorio et Yael Naïm - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
31 / 31
Exclusif - Gilbert Rozon - Michaël Gregorio en concert à la Seine Musicale à Boulogne-Billancourt le 12 mars 2023. © Coadic Guirec/Bestimage © BestImage, COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE