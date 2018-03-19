Retour à l'article

Diaporama The Voice All Stars 2021 : Un Talent, méconnaissable, se confie sur ses épreuves "macabres"

1 / 15
The Voice All Stars 2021 : Un Talent, méconnaissable, se confie sur ses épreuves "macabres"
2 / 15
Photo officielle de la saison All Stars de &quot;The Voice&quot;
Photo officielle de la saison All Stars de "The Voice"
3 / 15
Equipe Louis Bertignac, Léo - The Voice Kids saison 2, la finale. Vendredi 23 octobre, sur TF1.
Equipe Louis Bertignac, Léo - The Voice Kids saison 2, la finale. Vendredi 23 octobre, sur TF1.
4 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; au restaurant, juillet 2021
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" au restaurant, juillet 2021
5 / 15
Equipe Louis Bertignac, Léo - The Voice Kids saison 2, la finale. Vendredi 23 octobre, sur TF1.
Equipe Louis Bertignac, Léo - The Voice Kids saison 2, la finale. Vendredi 23 octobre, sur TF1.
6 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; à Soho
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" à Soho
7 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice 2021&quot; pose sur Instagram, juin 2021
Léo de "The Voice 2021" pose sur Instagram, juin 2021
8 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en mars 2021
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en mars 2021
9 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en août 2016
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en août 2016
10 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en décembre 2020
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en décembre 2020
11 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en septembre 2020
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en septembre 2020
12 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en juillet 2020
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en juillet 2020
13 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en avril 2020
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en avril 2020
14 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en octobre 2017
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en octobre 2017
15 / 15
Léo de &quot;The Voice All Stars 2021&quot; en juillet 2017
Léo de "The Voice All Stars 2021" en juillet 2017
Tapez votre recherche :