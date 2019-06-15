Retour à l'article

Diaporama : Yannick Noah : Sa fille Jenaye de nouveau sollicitée par Chanel, elle est ravissante

Diaporama Yannick Noah : Sa fille Jenaye de nouveau sollicitée par Chanel, elle est ravissante
1 / 13
Yannick Noah : Sa fille Jenaye de nouveau sollicitée par Chanel, elle est ravissante
2 / 13
L&#039;ancien sportif de tennis, Yannick Noah dans son village Noah, à Yaoundé, Cameroun. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage
L'ancien sportif de tennis, Yannick Noah dans son village Noah, à Yaoundé, Cameroun. © Stéphane Lemouton/Bestimage © BestImage, Stéphane Lemouton
3 / 13
Jenaye Noah, Instagram.
Jenaye Noah, Instagram. © Instagram, Jenaye Noah
4 / 13
Jenaye Noah, Instagram. © Instagram, Jenaye Noah
5 / 13
Jenaye Noah, Instagram.
Jenaye Noah, Instagram. © Instagram, Jenaye Noah
6 / 13
Jenaye Noah, Instagram. © Instagram, Jenaye Noah
7 / 13
Yannick Noah et sa fille Jenaye Noah - Célébrités dans les tribunes des internationaux de France de Roland Garros à Paris le 30 mai 2022.
Yannick Noah et sa fille Jenaye Noah - Célébrités dans les tribunes des internationaux de France de Roland Garros à Paris le 30 mai 2022. © BestImage
8 / 13
Jenaye Noah a retrouvé son frère Joakim à l&#039;évènement Chanel à Miami. @ Instagram / Jenaye Noah
Jenaye Noah a retrouvé son frère Joakim à l'évènement Chanel à Miami. @ Instagram / Jenaye Noah © Jenaye Noah
9 / 13
Jenaye Noah au défilé de mode &quot;Mugler&quot;, collection prêt-à-porter Automne-Hiver 2017-2018 au palais de Tokyo à Paris, le 4 Mars 2017.© CVS/Veeren/Bestimage
Jenaye Noah au défilé de mode "Mugler", collection prêt-à-porter Automne-Hiver 2017-2018 au palais de Tokyo à Paris, le 4 Mars 2017.© CVS/Veeren/Bestimage © BestImage, CVS/Veeren
10 / 13
Jenaye Noah a retrouvé son frère Joakim à l&#039;évènement Chanel à Miami. @ Instagram / Jenaye Noah
Jenaye Noah a retrouvé son frère Joakim à l'évènement Chanel à Miami. @ Instagram / Jenaye Noah © Jenaye Noah
11 / 13
Yannick Noah et ses filles Jenaye et Elyjah.
Yannick Noah et ses filles Jenaye et Elyjah. © BestImage
12 / 13
Yannick Noah était fier de sa fille Jenaye @ Instagram
Yannick Noah était fier de sa fille Jenaye @ Instagram © Instagram, Yannick Noah
13 / 13
Jenaye Noah (bijoux De Grisogono) - Montée des marches du film &quot;Mise à Mort du Cerf Sacré&quot; lors du 70ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 22 mai 2017. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau/Bestimage
Jenaye Noah (bijoux De Grisogono) - Montée des marches du film "Mise à Mort du Cerf Sacré" lors du 70ème Festival International du Film de Cannes. Le 22 mai 2017. © Borde-Jacovides-Moreau/Bestimage © BestImage, Borde-Jacovides-Moreau
