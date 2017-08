Cara Delevingne : La star de "Valérian" fête ses 25 ans au Mexique

It's too hard to put into words how special you are and how lucky everyone that knows you is. You are and will forever be my baby bubs. But you have become the most remarkable astonishing young women and if the first 25 years are anything to go by the next will be extraordinary. Love you forever mini C. You're stuck with me xxx @caradelevingne

A post shared by Chloe Delevingne (@cdelevingne) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:39am PDT