Céline Dion : Angélique à Paris, avec Gwyneth Paltrow et Louise Bourgoin

View this post on Instagram

LAUREN! "Trying to explain it all would be betraying the deepest meaning of the journey," reveals Pierpaolo pre show. "Individuality is an act of creation and self-creation, but also of interpretation!" There is haute-couture and then there is the Valentino Maison de Couture... #LaurenHutton #ValentinoHauteCouture #Valentino @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli