Kim Kardashian : Maman gaga de son fils, l'adorable Psalm West

Hey @kimkardashian , so it's def not cool to use someone else's name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided , but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them? Lol. Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest! #kimkardashian #kardashian #pucci #emiliopucci #kuwtk #sunnies #shade #sunglasses #eyewear #neon #neongreen #neonyellow #kuwtk #kimkardashianwest #shapewear #carolinalemke #collab #wiwt #ootd #accessories #mfw #milanfashionweek #sunglassesfashion #sporty #missguided #collaboration #lol #dietprada