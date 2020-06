Da Brat : La rappeuse fait son coming-out et présente son amoureuse

View this post on Instagram

Thank you James Herman for that amazing conversation during this @variety magazine interview. And photographer @dontemaurice...mad talented. Thank you to my INSPIRATION and stylist @darealbbjudy. Thank you @kingcartier88 @mrsmakeup_artist @iamhonestlybeautiful I appreciate yawl so much. Now let me #QWU "Quarantine With U." hit link in bio #sosoBLESSED #SOSODEF