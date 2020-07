Dior : Premier défilé post-Covid de la maison, sans public et avec des masques

View this post on Instagram

The Piazza del Duomo in Lecce was the location for the audience-free unveiling of the #DiorCruise 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri this evening. Over 2000 years old, this historical city, with its elaborately carved Baroque facades in pale limestone, is one of the most beautiful in Puglia, the region that inspired the collection, and whose jewel-colored traditional luminarie provided the show space's otherworldly structure. Photo by @Alepix