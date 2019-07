Jordyn Woods regrette Kylie Jenner : "J'espère que nous pourrons nous retrouver"

View this post on Instagram

SEPTEMBER BABY thank you @cosmopolitanuk for giving me the opportunity to be your cover girl for my favorite month of the year. Thank you UK for always showing me so much love over the years. I can't wait to share the rest of this shoot with you this week the young tomboy little girl in me is shaking. wearing my LA BABY lashes with @eylureofficial and a FIRST LOOK at my hair collab with @easilockshair wearing the pony.. only a few more weeks until you can get yours!