Lewis Hamilton se confie : le pilote de Formule 1 est dyslexique

Everyone, no matter where they're from or the colour of their skin, should have access to a quality education. As Nelson Mandela once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Shockingly, there are still millions of children globally who don't have access to schools and education. This needs to change, which is why I'm honoured to announce that I've teamed up with @togetherbandofficial to be the ambassador for Global Goal 4: Quality Education. To help spread this important message, I recently visited @alpertoncs to talk to its incredible students about the importance of education, as well as my experiences at school and what it was like growing up with dyslexia. Join me in helping to spread awareness for quality education by wearing this #TOGETHERBAND. I'm sharing my second band with my good friend, @serenawilliams, who cares deeply about children, and their right to a good education. #TOGETHERBAND #BOTTLETOP #GLOBALGOALS #GOAL4 #UNFOUNDATION #UBS