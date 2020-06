Vogue : Les photos racistes du magazine ressurgissent

View this post on Instagram

Cond Nast is under continued scrutiny for their internal behaviors towards Black employees, but there's always been plenty of insensitivity right there on the surface. Here's some controversial moments from American Vogue's history of cultural appropriation, using POC as props, and the glamorization of white privilege. #vogue #voguemagazine #annawintour #poc #bipoc #peopleofcolor #model #whiteprivilege #culturalappropriation #insensitivity #blacklivesmatter #blm #dietprada