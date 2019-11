Meryl Streep retrouve Anna Wintour, 13 ans après Le Diable s'habille en Prada

View this post on Instagram

The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition will be "About Time: Fashion and Duration" opening May 7, 2020 with #MetGala on May 4. The exhibition will trace fashion from 1870 to today along a disruptive timeline, as part of @metmuseum's 150th anniversary celebration. Employing philosopher Henri Bergson's concept of la duree-time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible-the show will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future. The concept will also be examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the "ghost narrator" of the exhibition. To learn more, clink the link in bio. This exhibition is made possible by @louisvuitton. Additional support is provided by @condenast. // : Surreal, David Bailey (British, born 1938), 1980; Photo David Bailey #MetAboutTime #VirginiaWoolf #DavidBailey