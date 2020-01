Nicki Minaj : Elle croise son ex Meek Mill... et l'insulte !

View this post on Instagram

#NickiMinaj and her husband get into a shouting match with #MeekMill (@tmz_tv) Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Get Into A Heated Exchange With Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill In West Hollywood Exes, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj bumped into each other randomly at a store in West Hollywood and the two weren't too happy to see each other. According to TMZ, Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty were out shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood, when they encountered her ex., Meek Mill and the reunion turned into a heated exchange. There is no official word on who started the shouting match but TMZ did get a hold of some footage showing Meek being escorted out of the store by his team and employees of the store. Mr. and Mrs. Petty can also be heard shouting at the rapper. Kenneth called Meek a p***y and Meek called him one back, Nicki threw verbal jabs as well-seemingly calling Meek a bitch, implying her ex can't get over her.