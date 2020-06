Pusha T papa : son épouse Virginia Williams a accouché

View this post on Instagram

We did it!!!! Seriously THE best day of my life. I've never felt every emotion at once until the day I got married. It took a lot of hard work, love, support and communication to get us where we are today, but we made it and it's LIT!!!! I want to thank everyone who came to support us, we love u so so much! I also want to thank my brother @nomalice757 for marrying us...it meant so much to T and I! P.S. Y'all ain't my man fine?! #VirginiaIsForTerrence @adambarnesphoto