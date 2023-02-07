Diaporama : "Je pouvais plus, j'ai pris les bons médicaments" : Thierry Lhermitte cash sur sa santé qui lui a joué un sale tour

1 / 14 "Je pouvais plus, j'ai pris les bons médicaments" : Thierry Lhermitte cash sur sa santé qui lui a joué un sale tour

2 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte - Avant-première du film "Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs" au cinéma Pathé Wepler à Paris © Coadic Guirec / Bestimage

3 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte à la première du film "Alors On Danse" à l'UGC Ciné Cité Bercy à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Guirec Coadic/Bestimage

Celebrities at the premiere of "Alors On Danse" in Paris. March 14th, 2022.

4 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte et Gérard Jugnot - People lors de la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 18 janvier 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

25th Alpe d'Huez comedy film festival on january 18th 2022

5 / 14 Lauren Stocker, Pascal Demelon, Ramzy Bedia, Thierry Lhermitte, Michaël Gregorio, Audrey Dana et François-Xavier Demaison lors d'un photocall à la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 18 janvier 2022. © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage

Photocall during 25th Alpe d'Huez comedy film festival on january 18th 2022

6 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte lors d'un photocall à la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 18 janvier 2022. © Dominique Jacovides / Bestimage

Photocall during 25th Alpe d'Huez comedy film festival on january 18th 2022

7 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte à la première du film "Alors On Danse" à l'UGC Ciné Cité Bercy à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Guirec Coadic/Bestimage

Celebrities at the premiere of "Alors On Danse" in Paris. March 14th, 2022.

8 / 14 Jeanne Balibar, Michèle Laroque, Thierry Lhermitte, Isabelle Nanty, Antoine Duléry et à la première du film "Alors On Danse" à l'UGC Ciné Cité Bercy à Paris, le 14 mars 2022. © Guirec Coadic/Bestimage

Celebrities at the premiere of "Alors On Danse" in Paris. March 14th, 2022.

9 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte - Photocall du film "Alors on danse" lors de la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 19 janvier 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage



10 / 14 César d'anniversaire pour le Splendide - Marie Anne Chazel, Michel Blanc, Christian Clavier, Thierry Lhermitte, Gérard Jugnot, Josiane Balasko, Bruno Moynot lors de la pressroom (press room) remise des prix lors de la 46ème cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris le 12 mars 2021 © David Niviere / Pool / Bestimage

Celebs during the pressroom Awards ceremony - The Cesar Film Awards 2021 Ceremony held at Olympial In Paris on March 12th, 2021 in Paris, France

11 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte, Sofiane Chalal - Photocall du film "Alors on danse" lors de la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 19 janvier 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage



12 / 14 César d'anniversaire pour le Splendide - Marie Anne Chazel, Michel Blanc, Christian Clavier, Thierry Lhermitte, Gérard Jugnot, Josiane Balasko, Bruno Moynot lors de la pressroom (press room) remise des prix lors de la 46ème cérémonie des César à l'Olympia à Paris le 12 mars 2021 © Pascal le Segretain / Pool / Bestimage

Celebs during the pressroom Awards ceremony - The Cesar Film Awards 2021 Ceremony held at Olympial In Paris on March 12th, 2021 in Paris, France.

13 / 14 Thierry Lhermitte - Photocall du film "Alors on danse" lors de la 25ème édition du Festival international du film de comédie de l'Alpe d'Huez le 19 janvier 2022. © Christophe Aubert via Bestimage

